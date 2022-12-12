Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumored To Record Smoother 8K Videos

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is around the corner, and we are learning more about it via leaks leading toward the official release. The latest Galaxy S23 lineup rumor comes from a reliable leaker, Ice Universe, who hints at a smoother 8K video recording support. While many smartphones available in the market currently offers 4320p resolution video capturing at 30fps, this will be a first for Samsung if the rumor turns out to be accurate.

For those unaware, the last-gen Galaxy S22 family only supports 8K videos at 24fps. The difference between 24fps and 30fps may not seem much on paper, but it’s easily noticeable in person. The tipster does mention only S23 in their tweet, implying that all family members will get the upgrade. 8K video footage takes up a lot of space, and we hope that Samsung offers options accordingly.

Besides this, previous leaks suggest that the series will feature an entirely new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor capable of shooting better images and videos in low-lighting conditions than its predecessor. It will be a step up from the 108MP shooter of the previous-gen S-series, and we already saw an alleged camera sample of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and how it fares against its predecessor and the Pixel 7 Pro. Word on the street is it would also feature sensor-shift OIS. All in all, it’ll come with vast camera improvements.

Thanks to leaked renders, we have already seen what the Samsung Galaxy S23 family members could look like when released. Apart from this, we know that the company will ship its upcoming flagships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC across the globe instead of its in-house Exynos chip.

Samsung will release the Galaxy S23 series during its upcoming Unpacked event. It’ll likely happen in January or February 2023.