Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ Renders Reveal Galaxy S22 Ultra-Inspired Design

The first renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are out, revealing the design in full glory. Renowned leaker OnLeaks shared early CAD renders of vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ with Digit for the former and the latter with Smartprix. The leak shows us that Samsung might not refresh the design entirely on its next camera-centric flagships. In fact, they look akin to their predecessor and an A-series phone, the Galaxy A13.

It seems like the front of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy 23+ will be indistinguishable from this year’s Galaxy S22 series. The renders reveal thin symmetrical bezels and a center-aligned front-facing shooter at the top of both handsets’ screens. According to the tipster, Samsung Galaxy S23 will flaunt a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S23 Plus will sport a 6.6-inch screen.

At the rear, Samsung Galaxy 23 and Galaxy S23+ still ship with a triple camera setup. However, this time, it’s a floating camera bump instead of a protruding camera hump. This layout seems inspired by this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, which came with a floating camera setup. Also, this is the only noticeable difference between Samsung Galaxy 23 series and its predecessor that we can witness in the leaked renders.

Next, the report says that the Galaxy 23 roughly measures 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm in size, slightly bigger than Galaxy 22’s 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm. Meanwhile, the Galaxy 23+ will be 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm, compared to the 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm size of the Samsung Galaxy S22+. These measurements suggest the Galaxy S23+ will be somewhat taller than the Galaxy S22+ but narrower.

These smartphones will likely debut in the first quarter of 2023, but we’ll probably learn more about them as more leaks surface online before the official launch.