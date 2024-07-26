Adobe rolls out AI innovations to revolutionize Illustrator and Photoshop tools

Adobe rolls out its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Illustrator and Photoshop tools and other innovations aiming to empower designers and accelerate productivity. It promises to pave new ways for designers to ideate, iterate, and create designs more efficiently.

The latest Illustrator release introduces various groundbreaking features. One highlight is the new Generative Shape Fill, currently in beta version, leveraging the power of Adobe’s Firefly Vector Model. This tool automatically fills any shape, simple to complex, with customizable vector design based on the designer’s prompt.

Photoshop’s update, on the other hand, brings the new Generate Image tool. Powered by the Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model, this feature creates entirely new images based on the user’s input. It removes the blank page for designers who need to jumpstart mockups or create concept art quickly.

Empowering Productivity and Precision

Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, stated that “the most creative people across illustration, design, photography, and beyond trust Adobe’s tools to deliver the most innovative features to maximize productivity and accelerate workflows across ideation, design, and production.”

Still assures that the new features in Illustrator and Photoshop from Adobe are integrated right into designers’ current workflows, enabling them to work more quickly and allowing them to concentrate on what they do best—”draw, design, and realize” their creative visions.

For instance, the new Mockup tool in Illustrator allows for high-quality visual prototypes, automatically adjusting art to fit real-life objects such as packaging and apparel. The Dimension tool aids in precise project sizing and is good for packaging design, architectural drawings, fashion patterns, and more.

Moreover, Retype converts rasterized text to live, editable text, allowing users to customize the font and color as they desire.

Enhanced selection capabilities in Illustrator are introduced with the new Enclosed Rectangular Marquee Selection, providing more precision, which is useful in crowded designs.

Additionally, navigating through complex documents is now 10 times faster with the improved Pan and Zoom functions.

Photoshop also boasts new tools for simplified compositing and adjustments with the new Selection Brush Tool while the Adjustment Brush enables non-destructive adjustments to specific image areas.

The Type Tool was then enhanced to allow faster and less manual creation of bulleted and numbered lists. Finally, the Contextual Taskbar added settings for working with shapes and object rotation.

Adobe’s Commitment to Ethical AI

Adobe remains committed to ethical AI development. Its Firefly AI models are trained on licensed and public domain content, ensuring they are safe for commercial use.

The company states that it adheres to AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency, as well as respecting and supporting creative communities.

The latest updates on Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop are already available on both apps. With these powerful additions to Illustrator and Photoshop, designers will have more flexibility and control over their creative process than ever before.