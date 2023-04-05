Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flaunts a Huge Cover Display in Leaked Renders

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could bring a huge cover screen upgrade that fans have been waiting for. The company’s foldable smartphones haven’t received any significant upgrades in the last two generations. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fans have been on cool heels for iterative upgrades with the next-gen clamshell model. Besides hardware specifications, the company hasn’t refreshed the design of the device. The South Korean giant, however, has bigger planning for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as a new render leak of the device gives us a first look at its vast cover screen and design.

Folks over at SamMobile shared a mockup of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 outer screen and its dimensions. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 featured a tiny 1.34-inch cover display, the next-gen clamshell-style foldable could flaunt a bigger outer display, scaling around 3 to 4 inches. With Flip 4, you can barely check notifications, answer/reject calls, or reply to a text message using the cover screen. While it’s unclear whether the screen estate is large enough to run applications, you could easily reply to a message, check incoming notifications, and answer/reject calls via the outer screen.

Besides SamMobile, Technizo Concept also posted a video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover display a week ago. The leak shows off the display in colors and gives us a better idea of what the final product could look like. However, like with every leak, it is possible that the leak could be inaccurate or the company could completely change the design of the smartphone. So we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s official launch is just a few months away, and we expect to learn more about the device in the coming weeks.

