Samsung Could Launch its First Foldable Tablet Later This Year

A new leak suggests that Samsung is working on a foldable tablet alongside its Galaxy Tab S9 line of tablets, which will launch later this year. According to leaker Revegnus, the Korean giant is gearing up to launch a foldable device called Z Tab, that’s not a smartphone.

Furthermore, the tipster says it’s highly likely that the device will debut alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series this year. However, for some reason, if the company can’t launch the device this year, it will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in 2024.

While the leaker stopped short and didn’t disclose any hardware specifications of the device, Samsung will likely feature a display larger than the Z Fold 4’s 7.6-inch screen. The company has already showcased many concepts with folding screens, such as the Flex Hybrid, which folds and slides out to become a 12.4-inch tablet. Besides this, Samsung also has Flex S and G concepts, including three displays and different folding actions.

However, it is unclear if Samsung will use any of these concepts or make a completely new folding form factor for its first foldable tablet.

This isn’t the first time we have heard about Samsung’s foldable tablet. Previously, folks over at LetsGoDigital unearthed a patent for a Samsung foldable tablet called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab. The patent document showed a multi-folding device with displays bending inwards and outwards. However, it’s unclear if Samsung will opt for this form factor for this first folding tablet.

Besides this, a recent leak points out that Samsung is working on a tri-folding device. It could very well be about the foldable tablet, as we have learned a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices, and they aren’t expected to feature such design changes.

Via: AndroidAuthority