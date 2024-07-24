Musk mocks world leaders in AI fashion show extravaganza

Elon Musk posted an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual fashion show on social media platform X, mocking global figures and showcasing the potential of AI in digital creativity and entertainment.

The two-minute AI-generated video features an array of world leaders and tech moguls in extravagant and often humorous outfits. Each outfit takes jabs at the wearer’s persona, making social statements through their designs.

Just Enjoy the Show

The video begins with Pope Francis, dressed in a white Balenciaga-like puffer coat, setting up for an upcoming whimsical fashion show.

It was then followed by world leaders such as Vladimir Putin strutting down the runway in a rainbow-colored, strapless Louis Vuitton-inspired gown, and Donald Trump sporting an orange prison jumpsuit with “LV” logos and handcuffs.

Hillary Clinton reveals herself in a red pantsuit covered with “Supreme” logos, sans the last ‘e.’ Kamala Harris also appears in a coconut-like bikini top and “Harris 2024”-imprinted skirt, while Joe Biden navigates the runway in a camouflage suit and aviator sunglasses, using a wheelchair.

Tech titans were not spared either—Jeff Bezos is seen in a bill-printed ensemble with a dollar sign-like “B.” Tim Cook walks the runway in a black top with a MacBook Pro attached to translucent suspenders, a black printed skirt, and a handbag. Mark Zuckerberg makes a splash in a Speedo bathing suit with the “FB” logo.

Musk himself even joins the fun, first appearing in a sumo wrestler outfit before transforming into a black Tesla-emblazoned superhero suit.

The final contender of the runway show features Bill Clinton holding a monitor in a blue-screen-of-death warning, satirizing the recent mishap on July 18, which involved a Windows outage and disruption of bank system operations worldwide.

RELATED :Adobe rolls out AI innovations to revolutionize Illustrator and Photoshop tools

Mixed Reactions

The video has garnered significant online attention, with over 104 million views on X. Public reaction on social media platforms has been mixed, with some finding the video humorous and others criticizing it as disrespectful.

“We really need AI safety rules now,” user @volatilitysmile quoted as he reposted the video.

Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, who is a model and dietitian, refused to share any comments on the subject. “These topics are not Maye’s areas of expertise, ” her manager, Anna Sherman, responded in an email.

Similarly, neither the fashion brands Supreme nor Louis Vuitton were open to comment on the video.

Experts Weigh In: AI, Fashion, and the Future

Lynn University marketing professor Andrew Burnstine finds the video a fascinating blend of politics, technology, and celebrity culture. He likens it to Moschino, an Italian luxury fashion house that uses AI to comment on fashion trends from the past decade.

Carl-Wahlström, a creative director at The Copy Lab, enjoyed the video for its playful and creative use of AI. He compared it to how 1990s music used sampling to create remixes. Wahlström believes fashion should be fun, daring, and boundary-pushing. He also noted the potential for politicians to use fashion to connect with different demographics.

As AI and creative expression continue to merge, Musk’s latest endeavor shows how technology can challenge norms and spark conversation.