Renders Show Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Look Like S22 Ultra, Launch Sooner Than Expected

Recently, we got a glimpse at what Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models could look like, thanks to early renders. Today, the missing top-of-the-line Samsung S23 family member got the same treatment. Leaker OnLeak, in collab with Smartprix, has shared the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, revealing its design.

Next year’s Samsung high-end non-folding device looks akin to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least in the leaked renders. However, there are some distinguishing factors if you look closely enough. While the Galaxy S23 and S23+ might have less protruding camera hump, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera island sticks out slightly more than its predecessor.

Another noticeable difference is at the front. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s side curves seem further tightened, so the display looks even flatter than the S22 Ultra. However, it’s still a curved panel. This also means the S23 Ultra’s body will be slightly boxier than this year’s Ultra model.

Unlike the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 family members will look similar from the rear. Lastly, the report says that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra measures 63.4 x 78.1 x 8.8 mm, compared to S22 Ultra’s 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm.

Samsung’s Ultra-sharp Plans to Spoil Pixel 7 Launch

According to a report from ETNews, Samsung is planning an early launch for its Galaxy S23 series. The phones could launch three-four weeks earlier than the Galaxy S22 series. February 25 saw Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S22 family got an introduction. So, three-four weeks earlier means that next year’s Samsung flagship series could launch in mid-January.

This won’t be the first time we’ll see an early Galaxy S-series launch. Samsung announced its Galaxy S21 lineup on January 14, 2021, and it hit the stores before the month end. Samsung could do the same with the Galaxy S23 series.