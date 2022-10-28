Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP Camera Could Capture Better Night Shots

After launching the foldable flagship phones for 2022, Samsung is gearing up to launch its premium Galaxy S23 series. It’s expected to bring a significate upgrade over this year’s Galaxy S22 family. The rumor mill suggests the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra will house a 200MP shooter at the back. And now, a tip from leaker Ice Universe suggests that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera could capture better images and videos than its predecessor in low-lighting conditions.

If the leak is accurate, this would be the biggest camera refresh that Samsung’s non-foldable flagship series has seen in five years since the Galaxy S10 series. The company has three 200MP camera modules in its portfolio, but the word on the internet is Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with an entirely new 200MP sensor. Details about this mysterious 200MP sensor are still under wraps, though.

Breaking：

Galaxy S23 Ultra night photography and night video have been greatly improved — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: What We Know So Far

Previous leaks have revealed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look identical to its predecessor and continue to feature a disappointingly slow 25W charging speed. Recently, the smartphone visited Geekbench with the model number SM-S918U.

The listing disclosed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a Kalama codenamed SoC at the helm, likely Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, running at a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz. The chipset is paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. It will run on Android 13 out of the box.

While the device spotted on the Geekbench only had 8GB RAM, the phone will likely ship with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It bagged 1521 points in the single-core test and 4689 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

A 5,000mAh battery would keep the lights on for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. A triple rear camera setup will take care of photography needs.