Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets a Camera-focused Update

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is getting a camera-focused software update, bringing much-needed improvements to the camera performance. Since its launch on February 17, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra users have been complaining about HDR processing issues. Samsung promised a camera update to address this issue by the end of March. That update is now rolling out, and Samsung details all the changes in a community forum.
A moderator highlighted all the camera improvements coming to the Galaxy S23 series with the latest firmware in a Samsung Community post. The update weighs around 922.88MB and comes as firmware version S91xNKSU1AWC8 with April 2023 security patch.
Here’s the complete changelog of the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 update:
- A new Gallary app feature allows you to immediately delete freshly captured photos that are getting processed.
- Improvements to the autofocus algorithms allow you to instantly capture an image when you press the shutter button, even if the frame is out of focus. However, if you want to take a photo only when the frame is in focus, you can change this behavior by navigating to Camera Assistant — Prioritize Focus Over Speed ON from the Camera Assistant app.
- You will notice an improvement in sharpness and less flicker in videos captured using the ultrawide camera in low-lighting conditions with Super Steady mode enabled.
- A fix for the bug that displayed a green line on the left side of the screen when using the rear camera in the Photo mode.
- Improved video stabilization while recording FHD 60fps videos through the rear camera when the Auto FPS setting is off.
- Less banding noise in the sky in mid-low ambient light when capturing 50MP or 200MP photos. Improvements in overall sharpness in 50MP and 200MP modes and intermittent blurring issues through OIS stabilization.
- A fix for the image quality issue when the Night mode is off in low-lighting conditions via selecting Shooting Speed — High Resolution — Speed Priority in the Camera Assistant app.
- A fix for the issue with face recognition not working after ending a video call using a third-party app.
- Stability improvement for camera movements when the subject in the frame is moving.