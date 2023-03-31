Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets a Camera-focused Update

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is getting a camera-focused software update, bringing much-needed improvements to the camera performance. Since its launch on February 17, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra users have been complaining about HDR processing issues. Samsung promised a camera update to address this issue by the end of March. That update is now rolling out, and Samsung details all the changes in a community forum.

A moderator highlighted all the camera improvements coming to the Galaxy S23 series with the latest firmware in a Samsung Community post. The update weighs around 922.88MB and comes as firmware version S91xNKSU1AWC8 with April 2023 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera Gets Even Better After Latest Update

Here’s the complete changelog of the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 update: