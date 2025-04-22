AI Clothes Remover: 7 Top Chat & Undress Apps

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

The best AI clothes remover helps edit out unwanted elements from clothing photos. It also utilizes artificial intelligence to undress subjects to create nude images.

We’ve done the legwork and looked at many different AI apps for removing unwanted clothing. Our top pick is Candy.ai for being the perfect AI companion tool.

Check out the complete list of our 11 best undress and cloth remover AI tools below.

AI Clothes Remover: 8 Free Clothes & Dress Removers

Here are our top recommendations for the best AI clothes remover tools you can use right now.

Candy.ai – Best AI Clothes Remover Overall (Editor’s Choice)

Starting Price $9.99/month Free Version / Trial 100 Free Credits & Free limited access Top Features Customizable avatars, text and voice chats Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Overview Candy.ai makes selectively removing clothing items from photos a cinch. It’s got a setup that anyone can get the hang of fast. You can play around with the AI clothes remover app or do something more professional. It’s great for creating unique digital art. That’s especially when you need a tool that keeps your images private and secure. The app guides you through the editing process, including how to upload and digitally alter images. It’s easy to pick out what you want to edit. You can adjust settings to get your picture just right. For more on how to use Candy.ai read our Candy.ai review. Top Features Advanced AI technology for accurate image editing.

User-friendly interface for quick and seamless edits.

High-quality results with minimal input required.

Privacy-focused features to ensure user security.

Compatibility with multiple image formats. The Good: Easy to use for beginners

Intuitive user interface

Advanced AI algorithms

Lots of editing options

Voice function The Bad: Few AI characters

Limited free trial Pricing: Candy.ai offers tiered subscription plans: 12 Months: $5.99/month

$5.99/month 3 Months: $9.99/month

$9.99/month 1 Month: $12.99/month Who’s This Site For Candy.ai is ideal for digital artists and content creators who need a reliable AI clothes remover. Its guided editing process makes it beginner-friendly, while advanced tools offer creative flexibility. Those prioritizing privacy and security will also appreciate its strict data protection. Whether for artistic projects or personal use, it’s a solid choice. Why We Picked This After testing multiple AI clothes remover apps, Candy.ai stood out for its realistic edits and intuitive interface. Unlike many tools, it ensures secure image processing without sacrificing quality. Its fine-tuned customization features make it adaptable for various needs, from professional editing to casual use, setting it apart from competitors. Try Candy.ai

Apob AI – Top Clothes Off AI for Precision Accuracy



Starting Price $15.99/month Free Version / Trial 80 credit/day Free limited access Top Features Text and video chats, instant AI content creation Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Overview Apob AI is a whiz when you want to digitally remove clothing quickly. It’s designed for ease and speed. This way, you get professional-looking results in a snap. The AI clothes remover tool is fantastic for beginners. It’s a cinch to use. It’s got some serious security measures to make sure your photos stay private. It uses sophisticated AI algorithms to keep things confidential. It’s also superb for digital creativity, especially when editing personal photos. Top Features Precision-based AI for natural and realistic edits.

Intuitive dashboard for effortless navigation.

Supports bulk editing for efficiency.

Regular updates for improved performance.

Cloud-based storage for convenient access. The Good: Super accurate edits

Achieve professional results

Fast and efficient

Simple for anyone to use

Keeps your data safe The Bad: Rigid features

No free trial Pricing: Monthly Plans Nano Plan : Free (80 credits/day)

: Free (80 credits/day) Micro Plan : $8.99/month (4,000 credits)

: $8.99/month (4,000 credits) Macro Plan : $23.99/month (30,000 credits)

: $23.99/month (30,000 credits) Mega Plan: $59.99/month (80,000 credits) Yearly Plans Micro Plan : $6/month (billed as $72/year)

: $6/month (billed as $72/year) Macro Plan : $15/month (billed as $180/year)

: $15/month (billed as $180/year) Mega Plan: $40/month (billed as $480/year) Who’s This Site For Apob AI is perfect for photographers, designers, and content creators who need fast, precise AI-powered editing. It simplifies complex edits, making it easy for beginners while offering advanced tools for pros. If image accuracy and privacy matter to you, this tool ensures secure, high-quality results with minimal effort. Why We Picked This We dug deep to find an AI editor that’s both fast and highly accurate—Apob AI delivers. It processes images in seconds, keeping details sharp while carefully removing clothing. Built-in security keeps your data safe, and the flexible credit system lets you pick a plan that fits. If you want pro-level AI edits without hassle, this tool is a solid pick​. Try Apob AI

Anakin – Best Newcomer AI Clothes Remover App



Starting Price $12.99/month Free Version / Trial 30 free credits per day, access to all basic functions Top Features No-code AI app builder, support for diverse AI models, and Claude, and a library of over 1,000 pre-built AI apps. Payment Type Visa, MasterCard Overview Anakin is the new kid on the block. However, it’s already gaining traction with an intuitive design and powerful AI capabilities. It offers many customization options, allowing users to remove objects from an image online. This tool is fantastic for personal entertainment and the fashion industry. It’s straightforward and offers a range of tools to get your images just right. The user-friendly platform is fast and accurate. It’s perfect for experimenting with different styles and looks on your photos. It offers creative freedom while keeping the user experience smooth and simple. Top Features AI-driven image enhancement for professional results.

Customizable settings for precise control over edits.

Safe and secure editing environment.

Multi-purpose functionality for creative projects.

Rapid processing time for quick turnarounds. The Good: New AI capabilities

Intuitive setup

Accurate and clean edits

Works quickly

Multiple editing tools The Bad: Still adding features

Only available with a subscription Pricing: Yearly Plans Free Plan : Basic (30 free credits/day)

: Basic (30 free credits/day) Basic Plan : $9.90/month (9,000 credits/month)

: $9.90/month (9,000 credits/month) Pro Plan : $19.90/month (19,000 credits/month)

: $19.90/month (19,000 credits/month) Premium Plan: $39.90/month (39,000 credits/month) Monthly Plans Free Plan : Basic (30 free credits/day)

: Basic (30 free credits/day) Basic Plan : $12.90/month (9,000 credits/month)

: $12.90/month (9,000 credits/month) Pro Plan : $24.90/month (19,000 credits/month)

: $24.90/month (19,000 credits/month) Premium Plan: $45.90/month (39,000 credits/month) Who’s This Site For Anakin is the go-to tool for those who want an easy yet powerful way to explore AI-powered image editing, especially for clothes removal. If you’re a creative professional or someone who enjoys digital experimentation, Anakin offers advanced customization options for realistic or artistic edits. Its versatility caters to both beginners and more advanced users, making it a great fit for anyone looking to quickly edit images or create visually engaging digital art​. Why We Picked This We chose Anakin for its standout ability to combine precision with speed. The Greenbot team was impressed by how fast it processes images while maintaining high quality, particularly for fine-tuned clothing removal and artistic modifications. Its clean interface makes the whole experience easy and fun, and the customizable settings allow users to control every aspect of the edit. Anakin’s privacy measures also ensure a secure and safe environment for all your creative projects​ Try Anakin

Based Labs AI – Most Versatile Clothes Remover AI Tool



Starting Price $29.99/month Free Version / Trial Free basic access Top Features AI tools for video generation, face swapping, image upscaling, and more Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal Overview Based Labs AI is all about versatility. You can touch up clothing images or do something more complex. Either way, the AI clothes removal tool is designed to be easy enough for beginners but powerful enough for pros. You’ll find the edits not only fast but also of very high quality. You can rest assured knowing that your photos are handled with care. Top Features Comprehensive editing tools for image refinement.

Focus on realistic effects and high detail.

AI-powered automation to streamline workflows.

Cloud integration for on-the-go editing.

Affordable pricing with flexible plans. The Good: Versatile

Sharp, high-quality results

Intuitive user interface

Quick processing

Secure The Bad: Higher price point

Requires continuous subscription Pricing: Yearly Plans (20% Off) Creator : $280/year ($23/month) – 1,200 credits per month

: $280/year ($23/month) – 1,200 credits per month Pro : $580/year ($47/month) – 4,500 credits per month

: $580/year ($47/month) – 4,500 credits per month Premium: $999/year ($79/month) – 8,500 credits per month Monthly Plans Creator : $29/month – 1,200 credits per month

: $29/month – 1,200 credits per month Pro : $59/month – 4,500 credits per month

: $59/month – 4,500 credits per month Premium: $99/month – 8,500 credits per month Who’s This Site For Based Labs AI is great for users who want full control over image edits. You can adjust clothing, change backgrounds, and fine-tune visuals. Beginners will find it easy to use, while professionals can create detailed, polished edits. If you need a flexible and simple editing tool, this is a solid choice. Why We Picked This We chose Based Labs AI for its versatile editing features and smooth performance. It’s fast, user-friendly, and handles complex edits well. We liked its customization tools, which help users create unique and professional edits. Privacy protection is another plus, ensuring safe image processing. Try Based Labs AI

Face Swapper – Best Clothes Remover AI Tool for Swap Technology Excellence



Starting Price $19/month Free Version / Trial Free plan is available with 10 credits per day. Top Features High-quality face swapping, AI clothes swapping and video face swapping, and developer-friendly API for integration with other tools Payment Type Debit/Credit card Overview Face Swapper is all about having fun with images of clothing items. If you’re into creating digital art, this is the tool for you. It’s super easy to swap faces in any photo, thanks to its drag-and-drop setup. This tool isn’t just about novelty. It’s designed to work quickly and give you high-quality results. It’s great for creating content for social media platforms. You can create quirky images for having a laugh with friends. The clothes remover makes it easy to get the job done. If you ever hit a snag, their supportive team is ready to help you out. Top Features Advanced AI for flawless face swapping and undress effects.

Detailed adjustments for accurate results.

Wide range of templates for diverse projects.

Secure processing to protect user information.

High-speed rendering for efficient performance. The Good: Face swapping

Simple drag-and-drop interface

Quick results

Fun to use for creative projects

Good customer support The Bad: Less versatile

Subscription needed for key features Pricing: Monthly Plan: $19/month

$19/month Yearly Plan (20% Off): $8.25/month (billed as $99/year) Who’s This Site For Face Swapper is for social media users, meme creators, and digital artists. It’s great for those who want fun, fast, and hassle-free face swaps. Beginners will enjoy the simple interface, while advanced users can explore video and GIF swaps for more creative results. Why We Picked This We chose Face Swapper for its speed, accuracy, and ease of use. During testing, we found the one-click AI swap tool simple and fun. The daily free swaps let users try it without paying, and its secure processing keeps images private. If you need a fast, reliable, and entertaining face swap tool, this is a great choice. Try Face Swapper

Waifu Xl – Top AI Clothes Remover Choice for Anime Fans



Starting Price $9.99/month Free Version / Trial Basic upscaling features with limitations on usage Top Features Advanced upscaling technology with AI algorithms, and in-browser processing without the need for additional software Payment Type Credit cards, PayPal, and bank wire transfers Overview Waifu Xl is your BFF AI clothes remover if you love anime or cartoon styles. It lets you turn ordinary photos into anime characters with just a few clicks. It’s especially popular among fans of manga and anime. Most users want to see themselves or their friends in their favorite artistic styles. It is easy to use. The AI clothes remover app delivers your edited images quickly and in great quality. Waifu XI has a dedicated community where users share tips and creations. The pricing and key features aren’t too shabby, either. Top Features Anime-style undress and image enhancement tools.

AI-driven accuracy for seamless effects.

Advanced features tailored to anime enthusiasts.

Multiple export options for diverse uses.

Frequent updates to expand functionality. The Good: Perfect for anime-style edits

Beginner-friendly

High-quality image results

Fast processing

Dedicated community and support The Bad: Limited to anime and cartoon styles

Advanced key features behind a paywall Pricing: Monthly Plans Free Tier : Basic upscaling with usage limits

: Basic upscaling with usage limits Basic Plan : $9.99/month

: $9.99/month Pro Plan : $19.99/month

: $19.99/month Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing for businesses Yearly Plans Basic Plan : $99.90/year ($9.99/month equivalent)

: $99.90/year ($9.99/month equivalent) Pro Plan : $199.90/year ($19.99/month equivalent)

: $199.90/year ($19.99/month equivalent) Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing based on needs Who’s This Site For Waifu XL is a great fit for anime fans, artists, and digital creators who want high-quality anime-style edits. It works well for enhancing artwork, upscaling old anime images, and refining details. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, this tool offers powerful AI upscaling with an easy-to-use interface. Why We Picked This We picked Waifu XL for its fast and accurate anime upscaling. During testing, it enhanced textures and refined details without losing quality. The tagging options and explicitness levels made customization easy. Compared to Waifu2x, the processing was faster and smoother. For anime fans and artists, this tool offers high-quality upscaling with simple controls. Try Waifu Xl

OffRobe AI – Best Privacy-Focused Free Clothes Remover AI Tool



Starting Price $12.99/month Free Version / Trial Free trial that allows new users to explore the platform's basic features Top Features Advanced AI algorithms for realistic NSFW image creation, and options for customizing images to match specific fantasies and styles Payment Type Credit and debit cards, and digital wallets like PayPal Overview OffRobe AI is all about realism. Its primary function is in digital artistry. It can serve as an alternate version of Canvas, Adobe Studio, and similar apps. The AI clothes remover is designed to be easy to use. You don’t need technical expertise to remove clothes from an image. It works great for projects like fashion design or digital art. The platform processes images quickly, which is great when you’re on a tight schedule. It uses deep learning techniques for both security and key features. If you ever need help, their customer service is right there to assist you. Top Features Simplified tools for realistic undress effects.

Advanced AI to ensure natural-looking edits.

Privacy-focused design for secure processing.

Efficient workflow for quick project completion.

Budget-friendly pricing plans for casual users. The Good: Realistic edits

User-friendly interface

Quick turnaround on images

Great data security and privacy

Responsive customer service The Bad: Primary function is clothes removal

Premium version necessary for the best features Pricing: Monthly Plans Sexplorer : $12.99/month

: $12.99/month Sex Pro : $23.99/month

: $23.99/month Sex Master: $43.99/month Yearly Plans (Up to 60% Off) Sexplorer : $8.99/month (billed annually)

: $8.99/month (billed annually) Sex Pro : $11.99/month (billed annually)

: $11.99/month (billed annually) Sex Master: $21.99/month (billed annually) Who Is This For? OffRobe AI is for users who want full control over AI-generated adult content. It’s ideal for those who enjoy customizing every detail, from visuals to settings. Whether for personal use or creative projects, this tool provides both flexibility and security in a private editing environment. Why We Picked This OffRobe AI impressed with its customization depth and high-quality AI rendering. While testing, the image clarity and processing speed were noticeable, making edits feel smooth and natural. The tool’s precision controls allowed for realistic and tailored visuals. Privacy features ensured a secure editing experience, making it a reliable choice for AI-generated adult content. Try OffRobe AI

What Is an AI Clothes Remover?

An AI clothes remover is a tools that offer impressive capabilities but also come with privacy risks. Users must be mindful of ethical concerns when using them. Proper consent is essential before altering any image. Responsible use ensures respect for privacy and digital safety.

You can also produce realistic nude images from your AI girlfriend picture or fully clothed objects. While it might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, the advanced AI technology makes it happen.

These tools offer impressive capabilities but also come with privacy risks. Users must be mindful of ethical concerns when using them. Proper consent is essential before altering any image. Responsible use ensures respect for privacy and digital safety.

How Does the AI Clothes Remover Work?

Every AI clothes remover uses advanced artificial intelligence. Here are three basic steps how AI clothes remover works:

Image Upload: You start by uploading an image online to the AI tool. AI Processing: The software analyzes the photo, detecting clothing and the underlying body structure. Clothing Removal: The clothes remover uses extensive database and deep learning techniques. It predicts what the body would look like without clothes and generates a new image with the clothing removed.

This process involves neural networks trained on vast datasets and advanced AI technology.

Enhancing Images for Cam Sites

What Should I Take Care of When Using an AI Clothes Remover?

Using an AI clothes remover comes with serious responsibilities. Here are key ethical considerations to follow:

Consent : Always get clear permission before altering someone’s image. Editing without consent is unethical and may lead to legal issues.

: Always get clear permission before altering someone’s image. Editing without consent is unethical and may lead to legal issues. Privacy : Safeguard personal data and images. Avoid sharing content on unsecured platforms to prevent misuse. Using a VPN can add an extra layer of security when accessing or sharing images.

: Safeguard personal data and images. Avoid sharing content on unsecured platforms to prevent misuse. Using a VPN can add an extra layer of security when accessing or sharing images. Ethics : Respect people’s dignity and rights. Never use AI tools for exploitation or harm. Ensure edits are for constructive and creative purposes.

: Respect people’s dignity and rights. Never use AI tools for exploitation or harm. Ensure edits are for constructive and creative purposes. Legal Compliance : Understand image alteration laws in your region. Unauthorized use can violate privacy laws and lead to severe consequences.

: Understand image alteration laws in your region. Unauthorized use can violate privacy laws and lead to severe consequences. Purpose : Use AI clothes removers for ethical and legitimate reasons. Avoid any actions that promote harassment or exploitation.

: Use AI clothes removers for ethical and legitimate reasons. Avoid any actions that promote harassment or exploitation. Data Security: Be mindful of where you upload images. Ensure platforms have strong security measures to protect personal data. Using an antivirus can help prevent malware threats and protect your files.

To keep your system and personal data safe, use an antivirus for Windows. It helps protect against malware and security threats that could put your privacy and images at risk.

methodology How We Review And Test AI Adult Sites Features : We ensure that the site provides the functionality you would expect in an AI website, such as AI chatbot interaction, highly realistic AI chatbots, engagement in flirting, and photo or video generation.

Content Moderation : AI moderation to ensure compliance with guidelines and avoid illegal or extreme requests.

Ease of use : A user-friendly design that makes it easy to navigate the site, find AI models, and access features without a steep learning curve.

Safety : Discreet billing and secure interactions to ensure user privacy. End-to-end encryption for all chats and data.

Privacy : Clear privacy policies outlining data usage and robust data protection measures compliant with GDPR or other regional regulations. Security : Encrypted payment systems to protect financial transactions and user data.

Authentication : Additional login security to prevent unauthorized account access.

Support : We ensure that the site has support via live chat, email, or phone to assist both users and models with any issues they encounter.

Reporting Features : Easy-to-access buttons for reporting abusive behavior or blocking unwanted chats.

Reputation : Positive user reviews showcasing a history of reliability and a respectful community.

Ethical Considerations When Using AI Clothes Remover Tools

AI clothes remover tools can be powerful, but they come with real ethical concerns. Editing someone’s image without consent is a serious invasion of privacy and can cause emotional harm or even legal consequences.

Consent is key. Always get clear permission before altering any photo, especially if it involves removing clothing. Editing without consent can lead to harassment, defamation, and lasting damage to someone’s reputation.

Use these tools only for appropriate purposes—like professional design or artistic projects using stock or owned images. Respect boundaries, follow platform rules, and avoid any use that objectifies or harms others.

Best AI Clothes Remover: Final Verdict

After extensively researching AI clothes remover tools, we’ve learned a lot and can confidently say that Candy.ai is the best choice.

It combines ease of use, accuracy, and strict privacy measures, making it the standout option for anyone needing reliable image editing. Give it a try and see how it can make editing both simple and enjoyable.

