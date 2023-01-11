Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Event Set for February 1

Days after leaked posters revealed the launch date and pre-order gift, Samsung officially sets a date for its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event to unveil its Galaxy S23 series. The company plans to hold an in-person launch event in San Francisco on February 1 at 10 AM PT. For those who won’t be able to attend it, the company will simulcast the event on its YouTube channel. Before the unpacked event, Samsung accepts reservations for its upcoming Galaxy smartphones. Through this offer, you can redeem credit worth up to $100.

If you reserve one Galaxy S23 series phone, you will receive a $50 credit. And if you secure an S23 series phone and the Galaxy Book, you will receive a $100 credit. If you want to reserve one for yourself, Samsung says it has a no-commitment offer. It means you don’t have to spend money to book your phone. You can bag a smartphone by simply providing your name and email address. The offer is open from January 10 to February 1.

What We Can Expect From Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Besides giving us an early sneak peek at the refined design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 family members, previous leaks have given us a rough idea of what to expect from the series. This year’s Samsung flagship series will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm worldwide, as there won’t be an Exyon counterpart. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature Samsung’s latest 200MP sensor, resulting in better night shots and smoother 8K video capturing ability.

A few days ago, a leak surfaced online, revealing the storage options and colorways coming with all Samsung Galaxy S23 family members. All this will become official once Samsung takes wraps off the smartphones at the February 1 unpacked event.