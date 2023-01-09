Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Posters Reveal Launch Date and Pre-order Gift

Samsung’s unpacked event is just around the corner, and leaks about the Galaxy S23 series rapidly appear online as we inch closer to its launch. The latest one comes in the form of a poster, disclosing the lineup’s release date, pre-order date, and free goodies. According to a screenshot of Samsung Estonia’s official poster shared by leaker Snoopy Tech, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will take place on February 1.

The poster reveals that the pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series starts the next day after its release, February 2 to February 8. This means the smartphones will go on sale starting February 9. Folks who pre-order a Galaxy S23 line of smartphones will get the Galaxy Bud2 Pro as a pre-order bonus.

Besides the poster, the leaker also tweeted about the storage options of all three Galaxy S23 family members. As per the tweet, the vanilla S23 will ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage, while the Plus model will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB storage. The top-end S23 Ultra will pack 8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB storage, and there could be a 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant, but it would be exclusive to the online Samsung Store.

Additionally, Snoopy Tech and display industry analyst Ross Young shared the colorway options of the Galaxy S23 series. Both suggest the new gray, light blue, light green, and red S23 Ultra will be available in limited volume. The primary shades that Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones will come in are Cotton Flower (beige), Phantom Black (black), Botanic Green (green), and Misty Lilac (light pink).

Previous leaks suggest the S23 Ultra will pack a new 200MP camera sensor, feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm, and record smoother 8K videos.