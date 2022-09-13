The Upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro Could Bring Back the Alert Slider

Recently leaked renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro hints at a redesigned camera housing system and the return of a fan-favorite feature — the alert slider.

Before the OnePlus 10T, all OnePlus flagship devices had always featured a slider that allowed users to switch between Mute, Sound, and Vibrate modes quickly. That way, it becomes unnecessary to navigate the on-screen menu manually.

Since the feature was a fan favorite, you can imagine the dismay when the OnePlus 10T launched without an Alert Slider this year.

At the time, OnePlus claimed that removing the feature provided ample space for a bigger battery and improved antenna signal. The company also vowed to include the Alert Slider on future OnePlus smartphones. Well, it appears OnePlus is making good on that promise.

A leaked render that Steve’ OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer and Smartprix posted on Twitter shows an alert slider on the right side of the OnePlus 11 Pro. This further suggests that the company may restrict the feature to Pro-branded devices, in line with previous concerns.

Hey #FutureSquad! I'm back from the Future with 2023's first major leak!😏 Here comes your very first and very early look at the #OnePlus11Pro through crispy sharp 5K renders! On behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/0esErP2wRa pic.twitter.com/hE1xrysDcU — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2022

Now let’s talk about the new camera design.

Massive Camera Redesign and Return of the Hasselblad Name

Besides the alert slider, a Hasselblad-endorsed camera is another notably absent feature in the OnePlus 10T. But that’s about to change.

If the leaked renders are correct, the OnePlus 11 Pro camera will once again bear the name of the Swedish camera maker. A Hasselblad branding on the OnePlus 11 Pro suggests that the partnership between the two companies is still intact.

While we’re on the topic of the camera, the renders suggest that OnePlus is stepping away from the OnePlus 10 Pro’s square-shaped camera housing. Instead, the upcoming flagship device could have a circular design housing a massive three-camera setup.

That said, Hemmerstoffer and Smartprix admit that the renders are based on an early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype. As such, the design may not reflect the final product.