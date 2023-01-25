OnePlus 11R Could Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 in India

After launching the OnePlus 11 in China, the company is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone in India on February 7. Days before the launch event, Amazon India pushed a notification prompt via its app, revealing OnePlus 11R 5G will launch on February 7 at 7:30 PM (IST) in India, alongside the OnePlus 11.

The teaser also shows off part of the phone, with the tagline “The shape of power,” suggesting it will pack remarkable configurations, like OnePlus 10R before that and OnePlus 9R before that. As evident from the leaked image, the device will house a curved back panel with rounded edges, akin to OnePlus 11’s design.

However, it’s unclear if Amazon pushed this notification by mistake, but it does confirm that the company plans to launch the device alongside the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus launch event will take place in Delhi, India, and so far, the company confirmed the launch of three gears: its first-ever keyboard, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the OnePlus 11, and now, the OnePlus 11R joins the list.

Rumors and leaks point at the good-old Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC at the helm. Furthermore, it will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery that will support 100W charging. Word on the internet is OnePlus is bringing back the alert slider on OnePlus 11R after removing it on OnePlus 10R.

This news comes a few days after Indian pricing details of the OnePlus 11 surfaced online, revealing it could retail at around $675 starting price. Since the OnePlus R line of smartphones is a souped-down version of their flagship counterpart, the 11R will likely be more affordable than the standard 11. However, do note that OnePlus usually limits its R series smartphone to India, and it might not launch the device in the US.