ChatGPT flags $2.21 XRP ceiling amid ETF optimism and whale activity

ChatGPT’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) model found a key price barrier for XRP at $2.21 after studying 42 market signals. This comes as Bloomberg experts raised their prediction for XRP ETF approval to 95% after Ripple won its legal fight with the SEC.

According to CryptoNews, the ChatGPT o3 looked at trading charts, legal news, and big investor moves to predict where XRP might go over the next three months. XRP is currently trading at $2.19 and is approaching price levels that could determine its next move.

Charts indicate that XRP is stuck between two key price averages. The 50-day average sits at $2.21 while the 100-day average creates a wall at $2.23. These levels form a tough zone to break through.

If XRP breaks above $2.23, it would signal a complete turnaround and strong buying momentum. The AI analysis shows XRP is trading above its long-term support level at $2.10.

Regulatory clarity drives institutional interest

“Institutional recognition for XRP has already begun,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. He was talking about how big companies are starting to use XRP after the court victory brought legal clarity.

Bloomberg’s James Seyffart bumped up his prediction for XRP ETF approval to 95% this year. This is a huge change after Ripple ended its four-year legal battle with the SEC, which had blocked ETF applications before.

The AI model created three possible outcomes for XRP over the next 90 days. The best case gives 45% odds that XRP could jump to $2.80-$3.20 if ETFs get approved and daily trading stays above 80 million XRP tokens.

The middle scenario shows a 35% chance that XRP stays stuck between $2.10 and $2.25 while big investors slowly build their positions. This sideways movement could last 6-10 weeks until ETF decisions become clear.

The worst case has 20% odds of XRP dropping to $1.80-$2.00 if regulations get complicated or the whole crypto market falls.

Market activity signals institutional positioning

Trading numbers indicate that significant money is flowing in. XRP’s daily volume jumped 102% to $4.5 billion, indicating that major investors are positioning themselves before regulatory news is released. Approximately 59% of the 100 billion XRP tokens are actively trading, which helps regulate the supply.

Social media buzz hit 17-day highs with 86% positive comments, according to tracking firm LunarCrush. The platform recorded 9.7 million interactions and 42,200 mentions, showing growing excitement about regulatory progress.

Ripple applied for a banking license through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. This would put the company under federal oversight and let Ripple control its RLUSD stablecoin while offering institutional payment services under strict rules.

The XRP network’s new smart contract features offer additional tools for large investors. This makes it easier to connect with existing financial apps and trading protocols that institutions need.

Technical signals are showing mixed results that warrant close attention. The momentum indicator sits at neutral 50.38, while other measures suggest direction changes could happen once resistance breaks.

Ten major asset management companies are preparing XRP ETF applications following the successful launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Solving the regulatory problems removes the main barriers that previously prevented institutions from considering XRP.

Current market conditions, characterized by regulatory clarity and growing institutional adoption, could drive XRP’s price in multiple directions over the coming months.