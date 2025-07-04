Freevee is going away—Amazon shifts all free streaming to Prime Video

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Amazon will shut down its standalone Freevee streaming app in August 2025, eight months after announcing plans to eliminate the free service and migrate all content to Prime Video.

The company began notifying users through in-app messages this week. Current Freevee viewers must download Prime Video and sign in with their Amazon accounts to continue watching the same free, ad-supported content.

“Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and Live TV,” the notification states. “The Freevee app will be accessible until August 2025.”

Amazon’s decision reflects a strategic push to consolidate its streaming offerings under one platform. The move eliminates brand confusion between Freevee and Prime Video’s own ad-supported tier, which launched in January 2024.

All Freevee content will remain free on Prime Video. Popular shows like the Emmy-nominated “Jury Duty” and “Bosch: Legacy” will appear in Prime Video’s “Watch for Free” section. No Prime membership is required.

An Amazon representative told Variety the company has “built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination” that includes “the complete Amazon Freevee content offering.”

However, the transition may create confusion for casual users. Many people associate Prime Video with paid subscriptions, which may deter them from trying the free content. Users who rarely open Freevee might miss the shutdown notice entirely.

Amazon originally launched the service as IMDb Freedrive in 2019. The company rebranded it to IMDb TV six months later, then changed the name again to Freevee in April 2022.

The service operates in just four countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria. This limited reach contrasts sharply with competitors like Pluto TV and Tubi, which have expanded their global reach.

Free streaming services have gained significant traction recently. Nielsen reported that Pluto TV, Roku Channel, and Tubi captured 5.7% of total U.S. television viewing in May 2025. This growth highlights viewer appetite for ad-supported content.

Amazon’s consolidation comes as Prime Video subscribers already pay $15 monthly for their membership or $9 as a standalone service. Users can pay an additional $2 monthly to remove ads entirely.

The exact shutdown date varies by platform, according to Amazon. Apple App Store users received the August 2025 deadline; however, other platforms may have slightly different dates.

Current Freevee users should download Prime Video before August to ensure uninterrupted access to their favorite shows and movies.