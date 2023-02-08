OnePlus Pad Launches With Flagship Specs and Interesting Camera Design

OnePlus 11 was undoubtedly the highlight of the February 7 launch event, but the company’s trailblazer in the Android tablet segment took the limelight from its latest flagship. After months of rumors and leaks, the OnePlus Pad finally goes official. The slate has a CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis with a “Star Orbit” engraving. It carries a distinct design, so you will never mistake it for another tablet.

The slate flaunts a 13MP rear camera in a rounded module with a ringed border at the top middle that’s 4K video-capable. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper that takes care of selfie and video chat requirements at 1080p, housed in the horizontal top bezel when the tablet is in landscape orientation.

OnePlus Pad packs an 11.6-inch 2.5D curved cover glass LCD panel with a 2800×2000 pixel resolution, 500 nits brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and supports Dolby Vision. It has 6.54 mm slim bezels on all sides, resulting in an impressive 88.14% screen-to-body ratio. The device only comes in one colorway: Halo Green.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm fab runs the show and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging powers the package. The OnePlus Pad ships with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. OnePlus claims up to 14.5 hours of video playback and 80 minutes of charging time to power the device back to 100 percent capacity.

OnePlus Pad owners can also get an additional Magnetic Keyboard, a Folio case, and a stylus — the OnePlus Stylo. The device has four speakers — one in each corner — supporting Dolby Atoms. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box. The pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Pad are still a mystery, as the company will share them in the “coming weeks.”