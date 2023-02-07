OnePlus 11 Launches With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Hasselblad Camera

OnePlus flagship line of smartphones is a popular choice for a premium daily driver option for those who don’t want to invest in the Apple ecosystem or get a Google or Samsung device. Every year, the company refreshes its numeric flagship series with a new smartphone, and this year, the OnePlus 11 launches as a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. And yes, the iconic alert slider is still here.

The device doesn’t get a design overhaul and comes with a back panel akin to last year’s OnePlus flagships. It houses a rounded camera module with a ringed border, swapping out the squared-off camera bump seen on previous-gen models. Moreover, the newest OnePlus flagship comes in two colorways: Titan Black in matte black with a sandstone finish and Eternal Green in a glossy green shade.

OnePlus 11: Specifications and Price

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus 11 will ship with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage with no support for memory expansion via a microSD card. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The device flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. For durability, the display on the OnePlus 11 features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Furthermore, It will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box.

Photography on the OnePlus 11 is taken care of by a Hasselblad-powered triple rear camera setup: 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 32MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 16MP front-facing snapper.

For $700, the base 8GB RAM and 128GB OnePlus 11 variant is only $50 more than its predecessor, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 256GB model sets you back $800. It will go on sale in the global market starting February 16.