You May Want to Avoid Installing the Latest OxygenOS 13 Update on Your OnePlus 9

OnePlus released the first stable build of Oxygen 13 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro last year in November. Since then, the company has rolled out a few updates with security improvements and bug fixes. However, the latest Oxygen 13 update comes with an issue that could brick your OnePlus 9/9 Pro. Here, we are talking about the recently released OxygenOS 13 F.19 for the OnePlus 9 line of smartphones that brings January 2023 Android security patches and a few bug fixes.

Shortly after this update started rolling out, many early adopters reported that their device was not booting after installing the latest firmware. It was an incremental update with the version numbers LE2111 11.F.19 for the 9 and LE2121 11.F.19 for the 9 Pro that led to issues. Addressing this issue, OnePlus — in a post on its community forums — announced that it has been pulling the build and stopped the rollout.

However, it’s likely that you could witness a software update prompt on your device. If that’s the case, you may want to avoid installing the update and wait for the company to release a new build after fixing the issue. OnePlus says: it is working on releasing a new update to all users “as soon as possible.”

Those impacted by this release who have already loaded the update must visit a OnePlus service facility to have their smartphones patched. OnePlus claims it can restore your smartphone to its previous condition without erasing any data. It would be best if you opted for the company’s service instead of attempting to flash the prior build to resolve the issue yourself.

You can also submit feedback directly on the community thread or via the form link posted in the post. OnePlus says it will try to respond to every comment.