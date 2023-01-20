OnePlus 11 US Variant Could Charge Slower Than the Global Model

A new OnePlus 11 leak suggests that the US variant could come with an 80W charger. This revelation comes from reliable leaker Max Jambor on Twitter. According to the tipster, there will be two OnePlus 11 global variants: one with an 80W charger for the US and the other with a 100W charger for the international market.

The difference between an 80W charger and a 100W charger is negligible and might not be a deal-breaker for anyone. This 20W shouldn’t make a massive difference in charging time, so this might not be a vast downgrade for buyers in the US.

This won’t be the first time OnePlus shipped a different charging speed globally versus the US. The company offered an 80W charger with OnePlus 10 Pro, but the US model came with a 65W charger. Similarly, the OnePlus 10T had a 150W charger in the box globally, but the US model topped out at 125W.

Despite the slower 80W charging speed, the OnePlus 11 will still come loaded with a flagship hardware configuration. It will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and offer up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Powering the smartphone will be a 5,000mAh battery. It will flaunt a large 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K AMOLED panel with a punch-hole cutout for a 50MP front-facing snapper.

Furthermore, there will be a triple rear camera setup, a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera. It will run on Android 13-based Oxygen OS out of the box.

OnePlus will launch the smartphone for the global market on February 7. The company will ship the device in two colorways: Titan Black and Eternal Green. We will have to wait until the launch event to learn about the OnePlus 11’s availability and pricing details.

Source: MaxJmb