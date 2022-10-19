Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 Finally Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Beta

Samsung has gradually bought the One UI 5 beta to its premium smartphones after Google released Android 13. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 owners can finally get the taste of Android 13 by enrolling in the One UI 5 beta program.

The Galaxy S22 series was the first in the line, and next, the beta program came to the Galaxy S21 and S20 series. Surprisingly, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 joined the beta program before the latest fourth-gen Samsung foldables.

Anyways, the current versions of Samsung’s foldables are eligible to join the beta. And Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 owners can enroll in it via the Samsung Members app. This program is now available to a few other regions, including Korea, the UK, and India, apart from the US.

You’ll find a beta program banner in the app, and clicking on it redirects to a signup page. After joining the beta program, you’ll receive an alert when the beta is available to download.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets Fifth One UI 5 Beta Update

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 family received the fifth beta version of Android 13-based One UI 5, probably the final one before the stable release—likely next week. This firmware, ending with ZVJA, is live for Chinese Galaxy S22 phones with a download size of up to 471.16MB.

This beta version fixes many issues, including poor image quality due to autofocus, random restarts, Galaxy Watch plug-in force close issue, and more. Some users have also reported that the fifth One UI 5 beta release has improved animations, making them smoother than the previous builds.

Interestingly, it removes the Bixby Text Call feature that converts a voice call into a text chat. Whether the stable release will include the Bixby Text Call or not is still unknown.

