One UI 5 Beta Coming Soon to Galaxy Note 20 Series



Samsung has officially announced Galaxy smartphones will soon get an Android 13-based One UI 5 update. The company gave us a first look and what it brings with it. Some Samsung phones already have the beta version of One UI 5, and the company says the stable update will release ‘in upcoming weeks.’ The exact timeline is still a mystery, but you can expect its release by November.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones, such as the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, Galaxy z Fold 4, and Fold 4, will likely get One UI 5 first. However, Samsung has already opened the beta gates for Galaxy Note 20 series. According to Sammobile, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra can join the One UI 5 beta program in the US. In some markets, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also eligible to enroll in the beta program.

Per the report, if you live in the US or own a Galaxy Note 20 series phone bought from the US market, you can register for beta testing. You can enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members app. The update is not live yet, but it’ll be available soon, and you’ll get a notification when it’s available if you sign up for the beta program. However, only unlocked models will be eligible to join the program.

Samsung One UI 5: What’s New

Samsung hosted the SDC 2022 event on October 13, where it unveiled the One UI 5 features. This update refreshes the lock screen on Samsung phones by adding customization options like a new clock style, video wallpaper, and more. It brings ‘stack widgets’ that let you place many widgets in one home screen and scroll through them. Samsung combines security and privacy dashboard and now alerts you when you share a picture that might contain personal information.