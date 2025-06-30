Anker recalls popular power banks following 19 fire incidents

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 30 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Anker Recalls Select Power Banks in the Philippines Over Battery Safety Concerns - GameOPS | Philippines Gaming, Tech, and Pop Culture

Anker is recalling over 1.1 million power banks globally after 19 reports of fires and explosions, but customers must provide photographic proof they’ve disposed of their devices before receiving replacements.

The recall announced in June 2025 affects six models sold between 2016 and 2022, with the PowerCore 10000 model A1263 posing the greatest safety risk in the United States, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

    Customers seeking compensation must submit photos showing their device’s model number, serial number, their name, the current date, and the word “recalled” written in permanent marker. They also need confirmation of proper disposal at hazardous waste facilities.

    Consumer safety attorney Don Fountain called the disposal requirement unusual. “Most people that have had an overheating event or a small fire will simply throw the unit away before ever thinking about contacting the manufacturer or a recall reimbursement,” he said.

    Approved customers can choose between a replacement 10K power bank or a $30 Anker gift card. The company isn’t offering cash refunds to U.S. customers, though Chinese buyers receive full refunds plus additional compensation.

    The safety issues stem from defective lithium-ion battery cells containing impurities, foreign particles, or poor insulation from a third-party vendor. These problems can cause short circuits, overheating, smoke, and fires.

    Anker discovered the defects through enhanced quality protocols implemented earlier this year. The company said it launched the recall “out of an abundance of caution and commitment to its customers’ safety.”

    Questions remain about timing. Anker hasn’t explained why it took nearly a decade to identify safety problems with devices first sold in 2016.

    Airlines have taken note of the risks associated with portable batteries. Southwest Airlines recently changed its policies on charging devices in carry-on bags, while international carriers have begun limiting lithium charger types due to overheating risks.

    The recall covers models A1263, A1257, A1647, A1652, A1681, and A1689. Customers can verify their serial numbers on Anker’s recall webpage and should stop using affected devices immediately.

    Anker stressed that all other company products remain safe for use.

