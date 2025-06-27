Claude’s new tools let users create AI-powered apps and games instantly

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Anthropic just turned every Claude conversation into a potential app factory, letting users create and share artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools through simple descriptions rather than complex programming.

The AI company launched this enhanced Artifacts feature on June 26, transforming how people interact with the chatbot. Users can now tell Claude to “build a Spanish flashcard app” and watch it generate working code that others can use immediately.

The upgrade builds on Anthropic’s existing Artifacts feature, which was introduced in June 2024. Apps can now interact with Claude through an API, turning static outputs into dynamic, AI-powered experiences.

What makes this system remarkable is its cost structure. When someone uses your Claude-made app, they authenticate with their existing Claude account and their API usage counts against their subscription, not yours. Creators pay nothing for others using their applications.

Users have already created over 500 million artifacts since the feature’s 2024 launch, ranging from educational games to interactive fiction. The new capabilities expand these possibilities dramatically.

Early users have developed AI-powered games featuring NPCs that remember conversations and adapt to player choices, as well as learning tools that adjust to individual skill levels. Additionally, they have created data analysis apps that enable users to upload CSVs and ask follow-up questions in natural language.

“Claude writes real code that orchestrates complex AI functionality. You can see it, modify it, and share it freely,” Anthropic explained in their announcement.

The feature works across all subscription tiers, including free accounts. Users can create, view, interact with, and customize artifacts on web, desktop, and mobile platforms.

But the system has current limitations. There’s no support for external API calls, no persistent storage, and it’s limited to text-based completion APIs. Data disappears when apps close.

The new update positions Anthropic competitively against other no-code platforms. Users can access the feature immediately at claude.ai/artifacts.

This democratization of app development could reshape how people think about creating digital tools, removing traditional barriers between having an idea and building something others can use.