Foldable iPhone leak: smaller screen, sharper cameras, tougher hinge

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could feature a smaller display than initially expected, while doubling down on camera capabilities, according to new rumors from the company’s secretive development labs.

The latest leak suggests a 7.58-inch inner screen, trimmed from the previously rumored 7.8 inches, paired with dual 48-megapixel rear cameras. Digital Chat Station, a reliable Weibo-based leaker, shared these details Thursday about Apple’s current prototype testing phase.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

This marks the third revision to the display size since March. The frequent adjustments suggest that Apple is undergoing a meticulous refinement process ahead of the anticipated late 2026 launch.

The alleged camera system would match the iPhone 16 Pro’s dual 48MP setup. This suggests that Apple won’t compromise on photo quality, despite the space challenges of a foldable design. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted the dual-lens arrangement but provided no details regarding the resolution.

“The latest screen is 7.58±27131920p 14.1:10, the image is a 48Mp dual camera, the hinge is a more durable amorphous metal glass composite material, and the body will be made of titanium alloy,” Digital Chat Station wrote in its Weibo post.

The leaker claims the inner display would maintain a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution with a 14.1:10 aspect ratio. Apple reportedly chose this configuration over a rumored 4:3 ratio to ensure better app compatibility across different screen sizes.

The hinge technology represents perhaps the most intriguing element of these rumors. Apple is allegedly developing what Digital Chat Station describes as “amorphous metal glass composite” material. This specialized component is reportedly designed to address the visible crease issue that has plagued Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and other foldable devices.

The rumored titanium alloy chassis reinforces Apple’s premium positioning strategy. With an expected pricing range of $2,000 to $2,500, the foldable iPhone would target affluent early adopters seeking cutting-edge technology.

Camera capabilities would likely include the iPhone 16’s “Fusion” technology, which uses intelligent sensor cropping to deliver multiple focal lengths from a single lens. However, space limitations would rule out a telephoto camera, unlike current Pro models.

The device would feature Touch ID integrated into the side button rather than Face ID, according to the rumors. Front-facing cameras would include a hole-punch design on the outer display and an under-screen camera on the inner panel.

Current prototypes reportedly measure approximately 4.5mm thick when unfolded, aligning with Apple’s ultra-thin design philosophy across its product line.

Manufacturing remains in early stages, with Foxconn yet to begin prototype production according to previous reports. This timeline supports the second-half 2026 launch window that analysts consistently predict.

The rumored foldable iPhone represents Apple’s calculated entry into a market where Samsung has long dominated. Rather than rushing to compete, these leaks suggest Apple is focusing on delivering a refined experience that would justify premium pricing and potentially redefine user expectations for foldable devices.