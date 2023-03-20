Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Battery Specs Revealed in a Regulatory Listing

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup leak makes another round of the internet, revealing battery capacity. Thanks to a previous leak, we learned about the battery gains that the Watch 6 series could bring to the table, but now we know the precise battery capacity of the gears.

According to SamMobile, a regulator in China shared the battery sizes of the standard and Classic variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. It reveals that the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm and Watch 6 Classis 42mm will share the same battery size. The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm and Watch 6 Classic 46mm will also share the same size battery but are bigger than the standard model.

Here’s what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series based on the regulatory listing:

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 300mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm: 300mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm: 425mAh battery

We can expect a small battery capacity boost from the next-gen Galaxy Watch lineup over the Watch 5 series if the listing is accurate. The Pro model is MIA from the listing, and rumors suggest that there will be no Pro model in the Watch 6 lineup.

This could mean that the early leaks of the Watch 6 Pro were likely about the Watch 6 Classic instead. However, the 425mAh battery of the largest variants would also be a downgrade compared to the 590mAh battery capacity of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

A previous leak suggests that Samsung could bring back the physical rotating bezel with the Watch 6 series—likely with the Classic models—something that distinguishes Samsung’s watches from their competitors. Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup leaks point toward exciting upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Via: SamMobile