Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Battery Specs Revealed in a Regulatory Listing

BY Ronil

Published 20 Mar 2023

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup leak makes another round of the internet, revealing battery capacity. Thanks to a previous leak, we learned about the battery gains that the Watch 6 series could bring to the table, but now we know the precise battery capacity of the gears. 

According to SamMobile, a regulator in China shared the battery sizes of the standard and Classic variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. It reveals that the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm and Watch 6 Classis 42mm will share the same battery size. The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm and Watch 6 Classic 46mm will also share the same size battery but are bigger than the standard model.

Here’s what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series based on the regulatory listing:

  • Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 300mAh battery
  • Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh battery
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm: 300mAh battery
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm: 425mAh battery

We can expect a small battery capacity boost from the next-gen Galaxy Watch lineup over the Watch 5 series if the listing is accurate. The Pro model is MIA from the listing, and rumors suggest that there will be no Pro model in the Watch 6 lineup. 

This could mean that the early leaks of the Watch 6 Pro were likely about the Watch 6 Classic instead. However, the 425mAh battery of the largest variants would also be a downgrade compared to the 590mAh battery capacity of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

A previous leak suggests that Samsung could bring back the physical rotating bezel with the Watch 6 series—likely with the Classic models—something that distinguishes Samsung’s watches from their competitors. Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup leaks point toward exciting upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Via: SamMobile

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 Has This Cool Feature To Expand the Battery’s Lifespan

Ronil
Samsung Satellite Connectivity

Samsung Believes It’s ‘Too Soon’ To Bring Satellite Connectivity to Galaxy Devices

Ronil
Samsung Extended Reality

Samsung Is Working On ‘Extended Reality’ Wearable Devices

Ronil
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series Launches With Better Cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Ronil

Featured Stories

Latest Posts

Reviews

Follow Android Beat