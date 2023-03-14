Samsung Could Bring Back Rotating Physical Bezel With Galaxy Watch 6 Pro

BY Ronil

Published 14 Mar 2023

Galaxy Watch 6 Pro

The iconic rotating bezel has been stapled on Samsung Galaxy Watch for a while now. Samsung’s premium smartwatches, like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, have offered the ability to navigate across content without touching the screen for a long time.

It distinguished the watch’s design from its rivals, but Samsung decided to ditch the rotating bezel in favor of a haptic one last year. The lack of a physical rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro disappointed many Samsung Galaxy Watch fans. It now appears that the next Galaxy Watch 6 series might bring it back. However, it might only be exclusive to the more expensive Pro model.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will supposedly include a physical rotating bezel, according to YouTuber Super Roader, who has a modest following but has reportedly been relatively accurate with Samsung leaks in the past. Furthermore, the leaker suggests that the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will come in two sizes, giving you more options for the watch size that will fit your wrist perfectly.

A digital bezel is excellent but can’t match the same experience as the actual rotating bezel. Also, having a physical bezel will provide you with more accurate controls if you wear gloves outside in cold weather. Besides this, a previous leak suggests that Samsung will bump up the battery capacity with the Galaxy Watch 6 series, an upgrade many previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch users have been waiting for.

Although the release date of Samsung’s next top-tier smartwatch is unknown, many people believe it will happen in the second half of 2023. The South Korean tech giant could launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series later this year in August alongside its next-gen foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Via: SamMobile

Related Articles

Samsung Satellite Connectivity

Samsung Believes It’s ‘Too Soon’ To Bring Satellite Connectivity to Galaxy Devices

Ronil
Samsung Extended Reality

Samsung Is Working On ‘Extended Reality’ Wearable Devices

Ronil
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series Launches With Better Cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Ronil
Samsung One UI 5.1

One UI 5.1 Will Bring Many New Features to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Ronil

Featured Stories

Latest Posts

Reviews

Follow Android Beat