Samsung Could Bring Back Rotating Physical Bezel With Galaxy Watch 6 Pro

The iconic rotating bezel has been stapled on Samsung Galaxy Watch for a while now. Samsung’s premium smartwatches, like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, have offered the ability to navigate across content without touching the screen for a long time.

It distinguished the watch’s design from its rivals, but Samsung decided to ditch the rotating bezel in favor of a haptic one last year. The lack of a physical rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro disappointed many Samsung Galaxy Watch fans. It now appears that the next Galaxy Watch 6 series might bring it back. However, it might only be exclusive to the more expensive Pro model.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will supposedly include a physical rotating bezel, according to YouTuber Super Roader, who has a modest following but has reportedly been relatively accurate with Samsung leaks in the past. Furthermore, the leaker suggests that the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will come in two sizes, giving you more options for the watch size that will fit your wrist perfectly.

A digital bezel is excellent but can’t match the same experience as the actual rotating bezel. Also, having a physical bezel will provide you with more accurate controls if you wear gloves outside in cold weather. Besides this, a previous leak suggests that Samsung will bump up the battery capacity with the Galaxy Watch 6 series, an upgrade many previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch users have been waiting for.

Although the release date of Samsung’s next top-tier smartwatch is unknown, many people believe it will happen in the second half of 2023. The South Korean tech giant could launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series later this year in August alongside its next-gen foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Via: SamMobile