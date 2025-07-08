Ripple and Mercado Bitcoin Bring $200M in Real-World Assets to XRP Ledger

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Brazil’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Mercado Bitcoin, has announced a major leap in blockchain finance by committing to tokenize $200 million worth of real-world assets (RWAs) on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The initiative, revealed in a Ripple press release on July 4, 2025, is one of the largest Latin American deployments of regulated asset tokenization to date.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

Assets—comprising fixed-income and equity instruments—will be issued as permissioned tokens, meaning only authorized participants will have access in compliance with financial regulations. XRPL’s high throughput, low transaction cost, and energy-efficient architecture made it an ideal fit for the project.

Ripple, which develops the XRPL, is partnering with Mercado Bitcoin to provide infrastructure and technical support. The companies have previously collaborated on cross-border treasury flows between Brazil and Portugal, as well as stablecoin adoption, including the rollout of Ripple’s RLUSD.

WOW! THIS IS BULLISH FOR $XRP 🚨 Mercado Bitcoin is unlocking $200M+ of real-world assets on XRP Ledger No hype, just regulated yield on-chain🌎 This is LATAM’s biggest tokenization wave, and it won’t stop there When $19T goes digital, will you still be on the sidelines? pic.twitter.com/QwGoRtTBeK — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) July 5, 2025

“Across Latin America, we’re seeing forward-looking institutions explore how tokenization can improve access and efficiency in financial markets… public blockchain infrastructure is being trusted by institutions,” said Silvio Pegado, Managing Director, LATAM at Ripple.

According to Ripple and BCG research, the RWA tokenization market is expected to explode from $0.6 trillion in 2025 to $19 trillion by 2033. This strategic move positions Mercado Bitcoin at the forefront of that global shift while simultaneously unlocking access to regulated financial instruments for investors across South America and Europe.

As blockchain adoption in Latin American finance accelerates, Mercado Bitcoin’s $200M tokenization on XRPL signals a maturing and more compliant Web3 ecosystem.