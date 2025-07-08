Over 1000 Malicious Amazon Lookalike Domains Detected Ahead of Prime Day

Written by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Published 8 Jul 2025

Fact checked by Michael Anthony Bitoon
amazon prime day domain lookalikes 1

Security experts are warning shoppers to stay vigilant this Amazon Prime Day after over 1000 fake domains mimicking Amazon were discovered in June alone. According to Check Point Research, 87% of these sites were flagged as malicious or suspicious.

The fraudulent domains are designed to look like legitimate Amazon or Amazon Prime websites. They are typically used to harvest personal information or login credentials from unsuspecting users.

    These phishing sites can lead to unauthorized purchases, identity theft, or the abuse of gift cards, Check Point warned. The attacks are often delivered through fake emails claiming issues like refund problems or account errors.

    “Cyber threats around Prime Day are no accident; they’re calculated, large-scale campaigns designed to exploit consumer behavior,” said Omer Dembinsky, group manager of research and threat intelligence at Check Point. He added, “Awareness and prevention are powerful defenses.”

    Check Point noted that Prime Day and other large e-commerce events are magnets for cybercriminals. Attackers prey on the urgency and trust users associate with Amazon’s brand.

    To stay safe, shoppers are urged to avoid clicking on unsolicited links, double-check URLs, and enable two-factor authentication on their accounts. Consumers should also be cautious of emails with suspicious subject lines or urgent calls to action.

