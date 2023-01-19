Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs Detailed in New Leak

Yesterday, the specifications leaked floodgates for the Samsung Galaxy S23 family opened with spec sheets of the vanilla S23 and S23 Plus. Today, the missing family member gets the spotlight, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Reliable leaker Dohyun Kim on Twitter shared the “official specs” of Samsung’s highest-end non-foldable device for this year.

Since the Galaxy Unpacked event is less than two weeks away, it’s safe to call it the final hardware configuration of the S23 Ultra. That said, here’s what you can expect from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Leaked Specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The leak spills everything in there: from dimensions and weight to SoC and camera details. Powered by 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage with no support for memory expansion via a microSD card. The phone will weigh 233 grams, and its overall footprint will be 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will flaunt a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that supports a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3088 x 1440 pixel resolution, and HDR10+. For durability, the display will have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Moreover, it will boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will house a quad rear camera setup: 200MP primary camera with OIS, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and 10MP f/4.9 periscope telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom, 100x Space Zoom. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and HDR10+ support.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Dolby Atmos speakers, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 10W wireless charging support will keep the lights on.