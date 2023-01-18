Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price and Specification Leaks Weeks Before Launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series will get an introduction at the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. Before launch, WinFuture revealed the spec sheet of two models: the vanilla S23 and the S23 Plus. The former will flaunt a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel, while the Plus model will sport a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. Both devices will feature an FHD+ 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, support a 120Hz refresh rate, and have Gorilla Victus 2 protection.

According to the German publication, Samsung will ship these smartphones with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and in some markets, the base S23 unit will only pack 128GB storage. Meanwhile, in markets like the US, the vanilla and the Plus model will only be available in one option: 256GB storage. Both phones will have an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 will get its fuel from a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support, while the S23 Plus will have a 4,700mAh battery with 45W charging support. Both smartphones will support 10W wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Moving to the optics, both models will house a triple rear camera setup: 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. There will be a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing snapper for selfie and video calling needs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price (Rumored)

Separately, a report from folks over at 9to5Google suggests that Samsung will increase the price of its latest flagship lineup by around $100 to its predecessor. The rumor stems from alleged pricing in Australia, and you should take it with a pinch of salt.