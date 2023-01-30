Leaks Reveal Everything About the Samsung Galaxy S23

In the saga of Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaks, the vanilla S23’s latest leaked details appeared online days before February 1 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This time shedding light on the complete spec sheet, slower base storage option, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

A few days before the debut of the Galaxy S23 series, Corning announced the upcoming Samsung flagship line of smartphones would come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This announcement makes the Galaxy S23 lineup the first smartphone to feature the latest protection glass from Corning. Given Samsung’s history of shipping protective glass on both sides of its premium smartphone, we assume all the Galaxy S23 family members will have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and the back panel.

Another leak of the vanilla S23 comes from reliable leaker IceUniverse, claiming that the base 128GB storage option will use a UFS 3.1 chip while the other options will switch to the latest NAND storage standard. The newer USF 4.0 solution enables up to 4,200MB/second read and 2,800MB/second write rates — twice the speed of what UFS 3.1 offers. Despite this massive speed boost, the company claims that UFS 4.0 is 46% more power efficient than its predecessor.

Besides this, Winfuture’s Roland Quandt shared what seems to be the official specs sheet for all the Galaxy S23 family members on Twitter. While it details everything about the devices — from display to battery capacity — it’s the maximum screen nits brightness that stole the limelight from the other hardware configurations. For the first time, the vanilla S23’s peak brightness will be on par with its elder siblings. All three Galaxy S23 phones will feature 1,750 nits peak brightness. Of course, this would mean that the S23+ and Ultra will stick to the same brightness level as last-gen models.