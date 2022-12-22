New Samsung Galaxy S23 Leak Points At Early February Launch

Samsung launched its current-gen Galaxy S series lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 on February 9, and the devices went on sale shortly afterward, starting February 25. Samsung religiously hosts a February — March Galaxy Unpacked event to launch its Galaxy S line of smartphones. We expect the Galaxy S23 series to debut around the same time next year.

While previous leaks only pointed at the first week of the February release window for the Galaxy S23 lineup, a series of tweets by two well-known smartphone leakers — Ice Universe and OnLeaks — hints at what could be the precise launch date for the Galaxy S23 family.

In their recent tweets, leaker Ice Universe mentioned: “February 1” without much context and “Galaxy Unpacked” in another tweet, suggesting Samsung could announce the Galaxy S23 devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. What made this even more convincing was a reply from prolific leaker OnLeaks, who replied with a GIF with the text: “That’s True.”

If these leaks turn out accurate, Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 lineup one week earlier than it was the previous year. As a result, Samsung could probably begin sales of the devices one week earlier than they did in 2022. In the upcoming weeks, we anticipate Samsung to start handing out invitations for the launch event.

The Galaxy S23 lineup’s launch window is quickly approaching, and over the past few months, there has been a steady stream of leaks about these devices’ hardware specifications. You can expect a slightly overclocked version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm, a new 200MP sensor for the primary camera that could smoother 8K videos, and a slight refashioning in design. We expect to learn more about the phones in the coming days.

Via: SlashGear