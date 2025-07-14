Ethereum rallies into ‘Crypto Week’ as bulls eye $3,800

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Ethereum crossed the $3,000 threshold for the first time since February as the U.S. House of Representatives prepares to debate three major cryptocurrency bills during what officials are calling “Crypto Week.”

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency reached approximately $3,044.75 on Monday, marking a 17% weekly gain. This surge coincides with the House’s scheduled discussions on the CLARITY Act, Anti-CBDC Act, and GENIUS Act—legislation that could reshape America’s digital asset landscape.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

“We are taking historic steps to ensure the United States remains the world’s leader in innovation,” said French Hill, U.S. House Committee on Financial Services chairman.

Institutional money has flooded into Ethereum exchange-traded funds. Weekly inflows hit $907.99 million, the strongest performance since July 2024. Thursday alone saw $383.10 million enter these funds, representing the largest single-day inflow for any Ethereum ETF in 2025.

Large holders are accumulating aggressively. Wallets containing at least 10,000 ETH increased by 5% this month, according to Glassnode data. Meanwhile, exchange reserves dropped 2.03%, tightening available supply and amplifying price sensitivity to buying pressure.

Technical analysts see more upside ahead. The cryptocurrency has confirmed a bull flag pattern, with analyst Merlijn The Trader projecting a target of $3,834. This follows a descending wedge reversal that began in December 2024.

“This level now gives traders a clear invalidation point,” said Daan Crypto, analyst at FX Leaders. “Market bulls will stay in control as long as ETH stays above $2,800.”

Corporate adoption is accelerating beyond traditional Bitcoin allocations. SharpLink Gaming accumulated 270,000 ETH for an average price of $2,667, sitting on $81.8 million in unrealized gains. GameSquare announced plans for a $100 million Ethereum treasury, while Bit Digital moved over 100,000 ETH into its holdings.

The regulatory momentum extends beyond pricing. Joel Kruger, LMAX Group strategist, noted that “ETH has taken the lead in price momentum amid growing enthusiasm around its broader role in settlement and tokenization infrastructure.”

Exchange outflows totaled $493 million, suggesting investors are moving assets to private wallets in anticipation of continued price appreciation. This behavior typically reduces selling pressure while signaling increased holding confidence.

However, some caution remains warranted. The Relative Strength Index reached 71.12, well above the overbought threshold of 70. This could trigger short-term profit-taking as the cryptocurrency approaches the next resistance level at $3,200.

The $2,800 level remains critical for maintaining bullish momentum. A sustained break below this support could force a retreat toward $2,100-$2,160, while holding above it opens the path toward the $3,834 technical target and potentially the previous cycle peak above $4,000.

With 79.96% of all Ethereum tokens currently profitable—the highest percentage since January—market sentiment has shifted decisively positive as regulatory clarity approaches.