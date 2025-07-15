Discord launches Orbs: Watch ads, earn perks, no money needed

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Discord now pays users virtual currency for watching advertisements. The platform rolled out its Orbs virtual currency system globally yesterday, allowing users to earn rewards by completing advertiser-sponsored tasks called Quests.

Discord’s 200 million monthly users can now watch game trailers, try new apps, or engage with brand content to collect Orbs. These can be redeemed for premium perks like three-day Nitro subscriptions, exclusive profile badges, and cosmetic items.

“By rewarding players with something they value, Discord is giving brands the ability to create an advertising experience that feels like gameplay,” said Peter Sellis, Discord’s Senior Vice President of Product.

The system completed a seven-week beta test in May before the worldwide launch on July 14-15. During testing, millions of Orbs were earned and spent, with strong results for first-time shoppers.

Beta data showed a 16-fold increase in first-time Shop purchases. About 79% of buyers made their first Discord purchase ever, while 70% of beta participants were non-Nitro subscribers.

Discord CTO Stanislav Vishnevskiy told Engadget that Orbs “give players something in return for their time and attention while aiding game studios with discoverability.”

The currency operates exclusively through engagement, not purchases. Users cannot buy, gift, or trade Orbs, and they hold no monetary value. Access is currently limited to desktop and browser versions.

For advertisers, the system simplifies campaign creation by eliminating the need to develop custom rewards. Quest campaigns can use pre-built Orbs rewards, tapping into Discord’s engaged gaming community.

User surveys conducted in September 2024 found 82% of respondents supported earning virtual currency on Discord. However, initial community reactions on Discord’s subreddit were mixed, ranging from lukewarm to hostile.

The launch represents Discord’s effort to diversify revenue streams beyond Nitro subscriptions as the company considers a potential IPO. The platform seeks to demonstrate scalable advertising models that maintain user engagement while generating advertiser value.

Orbs can be redeemed through the Shop’s new “Orbs Exclusive” section for items including Nitro credits, profile decorations, and avatar effects. However, they cannot purchase partner-branded items, gifts, recurring Nitro memberships, or Server Boosts.

The system reflects Discord’s strategy of creating advertising that integrates naturally with gaming culture rather than interrupting user experience.