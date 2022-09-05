Samsung Rolls Out Android 12L For Foldables, Wear OS 3.5 For Watch 4

OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L is now available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, the company has announced. In addition, Samsung has also started rolling out Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 foldables. These devices come with a new version of One UI based on Android 12L with some exclusive features for the large screen foldables. These large screen optimizations include a Taskbar, new multitasking gestures, first-party app optimizations, and more. The same update is now available for older foldables.

The new Taskbar feature allows users to access frequently used apps quickly. Not only does the new Taskbar allow you to open apps in split-screen mode, but you can also use it to open frequently-used app pairs directly in split-screen mode. For Galaxy Z Flip 3, One UI 4.1.1 offers better camera controls, direct dialing for some contacts, and new quick settings.

One UI 4.1.1 Brings Galaxy Z Fold 4 Features to Z Fold 3

The Android 12L update will also be available to older Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold models, however, Samsung has not provided a release date for these devices.

In addition, Samsung is updating its One UI Watch 4.5 firmware for the Galaxy Watch 4 series to Wear OS 3.5. One UI Watch4.5 brings six new colorful and interactive watch faces and a palette of fresh new colors and dynamic complications to the Galaxy Watch4 series. Moreover, a full-fledged QWERTY keyboard is now available to Watch 4 users.

What do you think of the features that One UI 4.1.1 brings to your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? Which is your favorite one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung