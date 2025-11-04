Google’s Gemini AI health coach rolls out to Fitbit Premium users

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Google rolled out its Gemini-powered health coach in public preview to Fitbit Premium subscribers on Monday as part of an entirely redesigned app experience.

The artificial intelligence (AI) assistant creates workout plans, analyzes sleep patterns, and answers health questions through conversational text or voice commands.

“The more you share up front, the better your coach can fine-tune your plans,” said Andy Abramson, Fitbit’s head of product, in a company blog post announcing the preview.

The coach begins with a five- to ten-minute conversation to understand each user’s goals and motivations. Users can ask questions, such as “Why did I wake up tired today?” or request custom workout routines tailored to their available equipment.

The experience differs from typical fitness apps. Someone could set a goal like “I want to run without getting out of breath” rather than picking a generic step target. The AI breaks that down into specific, achievable actions.

The service requires a Fitbit Premium subscription, which costs $10 monthly or $80 annually. Compatible devices include Fitbit trackers from Inspire 2 through Charge 6, plus any Pixel Watch model.

Google spent over 100,000 hours on human evaluation with more than one million annotations to develop the system. The company consulted clinicians and fitness experts to build safety frameworks that direct users to healthcare professionals when necessary.

The AI analyzes personal Fitbit data to provide insights that other apps miss. It might notice that someone sleeps better after walking 7,000 steps or needs extra recovery time between strength sessions.

AI health coaches are not a new concept. Oura already provides an AI advisor for its ring users, WHOOP includes an AI coach for members, and Samsung built a running coach into its Galaxy Watch8. The AI-powered digital health coaching market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 30.8%.

Google acknowledged gaps exist in the preview version. Missing features include nutrition tracking, menstrual health logging, and stress management scores. Users can switch between the new interface and the original app anytime.

The full version launches in 2026, coinciding with new Fitbit hardware releases. Google plans to expand internationally after gathering feedback from American users during the preview period.

Android users in the United States can access the preview starting this week, while iOS users must wait until later this year.

The preview’s limited scope and Google’s transparency about its shortcomings reflect growing concerns about AI accuracy in health applications. By labeling it clearly as incomplete, Google avoids overselling capabilities while still entering the competitive AI health market.