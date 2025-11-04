Dark Mode

Google’s Gemini AI health coach rolls out to Fitbit Premium users

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 4 Nov 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

fitbit gemini ai health coach scaled

Google rolled out its Gemini-powered health coach in public preview to Fitbit Premium subscribers on Monday as part of an entirely redesigned app experience.

The artificial intelligence (AI) assistant creates workout plans, analyzes sleep patterns, and answers health questions through conversational text or voice commands.

    “The more you share up front, the better your coach can fine-tune your plans,” said Andy Abramson, Fitbit’s head of product, in a company blog post announcing the preview.

    The coach begins with a five- to ten-minute conversation to understand each user’s goals and motivations. Users can ask questions, such as “Why did I wake up tired today?” or request custom workout routines tailored to their available equipment.

    The experience differs from typical fitness apps. Someone could set a goal like “I want to run without getting out of breath” rather than picking a generic step target. The AI breaks that down into specific, achievable actions.

    A screenshot of a mobile app screen labeled "Ask Coach." The screen displays a greeting, "Good morning, Matthew! Ready to start the day?" followed by instructions: "Ask about your data, share changes in your routine, or update your fitness plan. Try saying:" with three bulleted examples: "Move my workout to another day," "What were my activity highlights this week?", and "How does my sleep affect my recovery?" Below this, there is a "+ Log" button and a text input field labeled "What's on your mind?" The phone's keyboard is visible below the app interface.

    Source: Google

    The service requires a Fitbit Premium subscription, which costs $10 monthly or $80 annually. Compatible devices include Fitbit trackers from Inspire 2 through Charge 6, plus any Pixel Watch model.

    Google spent over 100,000 hours on human evaluation with more than one million annotations to develop the system. The company consulted clinicians and fitness experts to build safety frameworks that direct users to healthcare professionals when necessary.

    The AI analyzes personal Fitbit data to provide insights that other apps miss. It might notice that someone sleeps better after walking 7,000 steps or needs extra recovery time between strength sessions.

    AI health coaches are not a new concept. Oura already provides an AI advisor for its ring users, WHOOP includes an AI coach for members, and Samsung built a running coach into its Galaxy Watch8. The AI-powered digital health coaching market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 30.8%.

    Google acknowledged gaps exist in the preview version. Missing features include nutrition tracking, menstrual health logging, and stress management scores. Users can switch between the new interface and the original app anytime.

    The full version launches in 2026, coinciding with new Fitbit hardware releases. Google plans to expand internationally after gathering feedback from American users during the preview period.

    Android users in the United States can access the preview starting this week, while iOS users must wait until later this year.

    The preview’s limited scope and Google’s transparency about its shortcomings reflect growing concerns about AI accuracy in health applications. By labeling it clearly as incomplete, Google avoids overselling capabilities while still entering the competitive AI health market.

