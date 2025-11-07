Dark Mode

Musk’s xAI pressured staff to feed their biometric data into its sex chatbot project

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games.

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 7 Nov 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

xai biometric data sex chatbot

Employees at Elon Musk’s xAI were ordered to surrender facial and voice data to feed the company’s explicit artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, or they’d lose their jobs.

The pressure campaign, revealed through internal documents and recordings obtained by The Wall Street Journal, shows how far some tech companies will go to build their products.

    The confrontation happened during an April meeting at xAI’s Palo Alto offices. Company lawyer Lily Lim told employees they needed to provide facial scans and voice recordings for something called Project Skippy.

    When one worker asked the question, everyone was thinking, the answer wasn’t reassuring. “Could you just explicitly, for the record, let us know if there’s some option to opt out?” the employee said, according to a recording of the meeting.

    Lim dodged the question entirely. “If you have any concerns with regards to the project, you’re welcome to reach out to any of the points of contact listed on the second slide,” she replied.

    The message became clearer a week later. Employees received a notice stating that recording sessions were “a job requirement to advance xAI’s mission.”

    Their biometric data would help create Ani, an anime-styled chatbot that launched in July with sexually explicit features. The product offers what The Verge described as “a modern take on a phone sex line” to subscribers paying $30 monthly for xAI’s SuperGrok service.

    Ani is an AI chat avatar created by Elon Musk's company xAI.

    Source: X

    Some workers later told the Journal they felt disturbed watching their data transform into sexual content. Others worried their faces could end up in deepfake videos or be sold to other companies through the broad licensing agreement they’d signed.

    That agreement gave xAI “a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, sub-licensable, royalty-free license” to use workers’ biometric data however the company wanted. Forever.

    Asked about the biometric data collection by Gizmodo, an xAI spokesperson offered three words: “Legacy Media Lies.”

    Musk personally directed Ani’s creation and defended the chatbot on social media. “I predict — counter-intuitively — that it will increase the birth rate! Mark my words,” he posted on X in August.

    The controversy attracted regulatory attention. Attorneys general from 44 states sent letters to xAI and other companies in August, warning them to protect minors from explicit AI content.

    Privacy experts say the situation in xAI raises serious questions about workplace consent. Illinois and other states have laws requiring explicit permission before companies collect biometric data.

    But permission gets complicated when your paycheck depends on saying yes.

