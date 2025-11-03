Amazon says Rufus AI will generate $10 billion annual sales, reaches 250 million users

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping assistant Rufus is expected to generate an additional $10 billion in annual sales for the company, CEO Andy Jassy revealed during Thursday’s third-quarter earnings call.

The chatbot has attracted 250 million users since launching in February 2024. Shoppers who use Rufus are 60 percent more likely to complete their purchases.

“Rufus is expected to generate over $10 billion in annual incremental sales for us,” Jassy said on the call. The figure represents the new revenue the company wouldn’t have captured without the AI assistant.

Amazon trained Rufus on its entire product catalog, customer reviews, and web information. It answers broad questions, such as comparing trail and road running shoes, or specific queries about individual products.

The assistant’s rapid growth surprised even Amazon executives. Monthly active users jumped 140 percent year-over-year, while customer interactions surged 210 percent.

Citi senior analyst Ron Josey praised the results during a Yahoo Finance interview. “The company yesterday talked about an incremental $10 billion from Rufus… we’re seeing greater engagement, increasing interaction, and frankly, conversion rates, and that’s really the key for most commerce businesses,” Josey said.

Amazon measures Rufus’s financial impact through what it calls “downstream impact.” The company tracks purchases within seven days of a customer interacting with the chatbot, capturing delayed buying decisions.

Internal planning documents from April projected Rufus would contribute over $700 million in operating profits this year. The company now expects that figure to reach $1.2 billion by 2027.

The AI assistant differs from Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa. While Alexa handles general tasks and smart home controls, Rufus focuses exclusively on shopping assistance within Amazon’s store.

Amazon embedded Rufus directly into its mobile app and website rather than creating a separate platform. This integration keeps shoppers within Amazon’s ecosystem instead of losing them to Google searches or competing AI tools like ChatGPT.

The company rolled out Rufus across the United States by July 2024. It then expanded to the UK, India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Canada throughout 2025. The company recently made Rufus available on desktop computers after initially launching it only on mobile devices.

Last week, Amazon also introduced a feature called “Help Me Decide” to guide overwhelmed shoppers through product choices.

The AI shopping assistant market is projected to reach $28.54 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Amazon’s early success with Rufus positions it ahead of competitors in capturing this growing market.