Dark Mode

Tinder’s AI wants access to your photos to improve dating results

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 7 Nov 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

tinder ai access your photos

Tinder will soon ask users to let artificial intelligence (AI) scan their camera rolls to find them better dates, as the struggling dating app bets personal data access can reverse nine straight quarters of subscriber losses.

The feature, called Chemistry, requires users to grant permission before AI analyzes their smartphone photos. Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff called it “a major pillar of Tinder’s upcoming 2026 product experience” during Tuesday’s earnings call.

    Users who opt in will answer interactive questions while the AI examines their photos to identify interests and personality traits. Someone with hiking photos might match with outdoor enthusiasts. The system would then suggest a limited number of highly compatible profiles daily.

    “[Chemistry] gets to know users through interactive questions and, with permission, learns from their camera roll to better understand their interests and personality,” Match Group said. “Using deep learning, Chemistry combats ‘swipe fatigue’ by surfacing a few highly relevant profiles each day, driving more compatible matches and engaging conversations.”

    Tinder’s revenue dropped 3% year-over-year last quarter while paying subscribers fell 7%, continuing a two-year decline that has crushed Match Group’s stock price by 80% since 2021.

    Testing Chemistry will cost Tinder $14 million in fourth-quarter revenue, Match Group disclosed. The company is piloting the feature in New Zealand and Australia before expanding to other countries in the coming months.

    Privacy advocates might question whether better matches justify such intimate access. Your camera roll contains far more than dating profile photos—screenshots, memes, documents, and personal moments never meant for public viewing. Even with opt-in consent, users must trust Tinder’s AI to analyze only what’s relevant for matchmaking.

    Other dating apps are racing toward similar AI features. Grindr has launched an AI “wingman” for conversation advice, while Bumble plans to introduce its own AI matchmaker by year’s end. Hinge uses AI to give profile feedback and recently enhanced its matching algorithm with generative AI, increasing matches by 15%.

    The industry calls its core problem “the cycle of despair.” People download apps, burn out from swiping or ghosting, delete them, then return months later. Dating companies hope AI matchmakers can break this pattern by delivering quality over quantity.

    Young users increasingly prefer meeting people offline, creating additional pressure. Some have joined 6 a.m. running clubs or attended singles nights specifically to avoid apps altogether.

    Match Group hasn’t announced if Chemistry will eventually charge for the service. The company is only betting that users will trade privacy for the promise of fewer, better matches.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    amazon openai cloud megadeal

    Amazon just snagged OpenAI in a $38 billion cloud megadeal

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    fitbit gemini ai health coach

    Google’s Gemini AI health coach rolls out to Fitbit Premium users

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    gemma ai fake misconduct story

    Gemma AI taken down from Google’s platform after creating fake misconduct story about senator

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    amazon rufus ai shopping assistant

    Amazon says Rufus AI will generate $10 billion annual sales, reaches 250 million users

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat