TalentLMS brings AI-powered coaching to small businesses

TalentLMS launched its artificial intelligence (AI) Coach on July 31, offering small and medium-sized businesses round-the-clock personalized training support that was previously available only to companies with extensive instructor resources.

The virtual coaching tool integrates directly into workplace training courses. It provides real-time assistance tailored to individual learning needs and specific course content.

“AI is revolutionizing workplace learning in ways we could either only imagine before, or in some cases were completely unimaginable,” said Dimitris Tsingos, Co-founder and President at Epignosis, TalentLMS’s parent company.

The AI Coach targets smaller businesses that often lack dedicated training staff. These companies serve over 70,000 teams worldwide through the TalentLMS platform.

Available exclusively in TalentLMS Pro and Enterprise plans, the feature adapts guidance to each learner’s progress. It complements existing AI tools, including an automated course creator and language translator.

The platform recently earned recognition as a finalist for Best AI LMS Tools by eLearning Industry in 2025. This acknowledgment reflects the growing demand for AI solutions in corporate training.

The feature targets small and medium-sized businesses that typically lack training resources. These companies often struggle to provide consistent employee development due to limited budgets and staff.

AI Coach fills this gap by offering the same level of personalized support that larger companies get from human instructors. Workers can ask questions and get help anytime, removing delays that happen when waiting for busy trainers.

TalentLMS also introduced AI-Powered Tests, which automatically generate quizzes from course materials. The AI Course Translator removes language barriers by instantly translating training content into multiple languages.

These features work together to create what Tsingos calls “training simpler, more inclusive, and globally connected.” The company aims to democratize learning opportunities regardless of organization size or resources.

Research shows AI coaching can deliver measurable results. A recent study of Kenyan entrepreneurs using ChatGPT for business coaching found a 20% increase in profitability among top performers.

The timing aligns with broader workplace trends toward learning agility. Economic uncertainty and rapid technological change require employees to update their skills continuously.

Organizations using TalentLMS have already demonstrated significant cost savings. Neurodiversity Works, a Colorado nonprofit, reduced training expenses by 50% while maintaining a 95% certification success rate for students.

The AI Coach represents TalentLMS’s continued expansion into artificial intelligence applications. Previously, they also launched automated course creation tools that reduce content development time from weeks to days.

For small businesses competing with larger companies for talent, accessible training programs become crucial differentiators. The AI Coach levels the playing field by providing enterprise-level learning support at smaller scales.