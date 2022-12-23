Leak Details OnePlus 11 Specs Ahead of February Launch

OnePlus has set a February 7 launch date to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11. While not much is under wraps about the device, thanks to a steady stream of leaks and rumors and the company teasing details of the device at regular intervals, the OnePlus 11 appears on TENAA, a Chinese certification portal, revealing detailed specifications ahead of launch. Folks over at MySmartPrice managed to unearth the listing and posted it online.

Per the listing, the smartphone with model number OnePlus PHB110 will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that supports a 3,216 x 1,440 resolution. While it did not mention this, rumors suggest the device will feature a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Next, it discloses that the phone will ship with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. For the current-gen OnePlus flagship, the company sells an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage base version, but that won’t be the case with the OnePlus 11. However, since it is a China-only listing, we might witness an 8GB/128GB base model in the global market. A recent leak hinted at LPDDR5X RAM and USF 4.0 storage support on the OnePlus 11.

While the listing does not disclose the name of the 3.18GHz-capped SoC that powers the smartphone, OnePlus has officially confirmed its next flagship will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the helm. Furthermore, it mentions the device’s battery capacity is 2,350mAh, but the phone could carry a dual-cell design, making the total battery size 4,800mAh. That, however, is still less than the rumored 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

The document reveals that photography on the OnePlus will be taken care of by a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP (Hasselblad-tuned) triple rear camera setup, and there will be a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling.