OnePlus Sets Date for the Launch of Its Next Flagship Phone

As we inch closer to the end of 2022, we are starting to see the launch announcements of 2023 smartphones. Many smartphone manufacturers confirmed to launch of their upcoming premium phones with the recently launched Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. OnePlus is one of those OEMs to throw its hat in the first-to-launch latest flagship SoC-powered smartphone race.

While back then, it didn’t reveal the launch date of when we can expect its next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone, the brand has finally settled on a launch date for the OnePlus 11. The teaser also confirms the phone’s design we saw via leaked renders that previously surfaced online.

The company will launch the OnePlus 11 on February 7th, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) in New Delhi, India. Alongside the phone, the company also plans to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 — its next-gen flagship TWS earbuds.

There’s a live microsite of the event on OnePlus’ official website, revealing all the details of what to expect from the launch event called “Cloud 11” with a “Witness the Shape of Power” tagline. It also discloses that the device features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup and an Alert Slider.

Everything We Know About the OnePlus 11

While OnePlus has only confirmed that the device will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus 11’s complete spec sheet previously made headlines in a series of leaks. Featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, the OnePlus 11 could ship with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You can expect a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The Hasselblad triple rear camera system could include a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom. A 16MP front-facing snapper will take care of selfies and video calling needs.