High-quality Pixel 7a Hands-on Images Surface Online

The Pixel 7a posses in front of a camera in leaked hands-on images, revealing the design in full glory. Google launched its Pixel 6a almost a year ago, and it’s about time that the big G refreshes the A-series with a new offering. With the Google I/O 2023 event on the horizon, we expect leaks and rumors of what to expect from the event to surface online.

While the I/O event is where Google usually focuses on software and services, the company hasn’t been shy to showcase its new smartphone, earbuds, tablet, and watch at the event lately. Although the search giant hasn’t officially announced any plans to unveil its next mid-range phone, there are high chances that we will witness the Pixel 7a at the May 10 Google I/O event. Meanwhile, a Vietnamese blog Zing News shared HD hands-on images of Pixel 7a.

From the images, one thing is clear: the Pixel 7a will adopt the vanilla 7’s camera bar design. Unfortunately, the chunky bezels we have seen on previous-gen Pixel A-models aren’t going anywhere — the 7a will have them too. The leak suggests that Google will apparently bump up the display refresh rate to 90Hz with the Pixel 7a.

Besides the HRR details, the About phone and Bootloader menu reveals some device hardware specifications. It will pack 8GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. The leakster claims the device is a developer test unit and was running on a stable Android 13 build before getting locked. Lastly, It will have some protection against water and dust.

If previous leaks are anything to go by, the Pixel 7a will feature 5W wireless charging, draw power from a Tensor G2 chip, feature Sony IMX787 and IMX712 sensors for the dual rear camera setup, and an affordable price tag.