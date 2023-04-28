Pixel 7a Coral Colorway Makes Its First Appearance

Day after a Pixel 7a leak left no surprises for the launch event, a new render of the device has surfaced online, revealing the missing color option from the previous leaks. Reliable leaker Evan Blass took to Twitter to share a fresh image of the Pixel 7a.

While we’ve seen the device multiple times in leaks, we’ve never seen it like this before. The latest leaked render of the Pixel 7a shows off the device in an orangish/pinkish shade, akin to the Pixel 4XL’s “Oh so Orange” colorway.

A previous leak revealed that the Pixel 7a would come in four color options: Snow (white), Charcoal (black/grey), Sea (blue), and Coral, with the Coral shade being Google Store exclusive. While we saw the Snow, Charcoal, and Sea Pixel 7a colors, the Coral shade was MIA. Now, the missing piece of the colorway puzzle, Coral, makes its first appearance.

Google Pixel 7a: Specs, Rumored Price, Colors, and Launch Date

Previous leaks have already revealed almost everything there is to know about the Pixel 7a—from price to specifications. According to past reports, the device could retail for $499 and go on sale on the same day as its launch event, with the device hitting stores shortly after.

A recent leak also filled in all the specification blanks of the Pixel 7a ahead of its possible May 10 launch at the Google I/O 2023 event. Here are the final expected specifications of the device: