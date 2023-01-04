Alleged Pixel 7a Hands-On Images Reveal Design in Full Glory

It’s no secret that Google launches an A-series Pixel device after the debut of its latest flagship line of smartphones. The big G unveiled the Pixel 7 series last year in October, and now, the Pixel 7a is poised to see the light of day. While we are still at least five months from its possible launch, a fresh set of hands-on images appeared online, revealing its design in full glory. Leaker ShirmApplePro brought these 7a DVT (Design Validation Test) images into the spotlight. Since the Design Validation Test is one of the final design and development stages, Google has likely locked this design for Pixel 7a.

These DVT unit photos align perfectly with the previously leaked renders, further strengthening the claim that it’s indeed the forthcoming Pixel 7a. The search giant usually sticks with a similar design for its mid-range phones as their flagship counterparts, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Pixel 7a looks akin to the vanilla 7. In fact, the device didn’t get a design overhaul, and it resembles the Pixel 6a, except for the camera bar.

While one wouldn’t be easily able to tell the vanilla 7 and 7a apart from the back, the front shows that this is the cheapest of the bunch. As evident from the leaked images, the 7a could also flaunt massive bezels like its predecessor.

Word on the internet is this year’s Google mid-range phone will feature a smoother 90Hz display, an upgrade from 6a’s 60Hz screen. Furthermore, it will support a Full-HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will probably draw power from the second-gen Google Tensor G2 SoC, pack Sony IMX787 and IMX712 sensors for the rear camera setup, and support 5W wireless charging. All these are sizable upgrades over the 6a.

Source: ShirmApplePro