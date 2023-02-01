Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series Launches With Better Cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

After months of a steady stream of rumors, leaks, and official teasers, Samsung has finally launched its latest flagship line of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series: the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra. The company didn’t give an overhaul to the S23 series by completely refreshing the design. Instead, it removed the contoured housing, giving its iconic Galaxy camera module an upgraded look.

Thanks to this slight design change, all three Galaxy S23 members now actually look like they are part of one family. This also means that the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks the same as its predecessor launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the perfect device for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content. Thanks to its advanced camera technology, the device can take detailed shots in any lighting condition: from snapping a selfie at the aquarium to taking a group picture of friends at dinner.

The device comes with a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances the color tone and object details, resulting in noise-free low-lighting images. It can shoot 8K videos at 30fps (up from 24fps on its predecessor). The secret behind this fantastic camera performance is the all-new 200MP Adaptive pixel sensor that uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing.

Besides a 200MP primary camera, the smartphone also has a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter that can capture up to 100X Space Zom and 10X Optical Zoom with AI Super Resolution technology, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3X Optical Zoom capability. There’s a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling needs.

At the front, it flaunts a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that supports an adaptive 120Hz high refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Galaxy S23 Ultra ships with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare support keeps the lights on.

For an added layer of security, it features Knox Vault to store your critical information safely. The device also gets protection from water and dust with an IP68 rating. It boots on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+

While the vanilla S23 and the S23+ didn’t get the new 200MP sensor, they feature the same suite of tools for creative control and customization found on the S23 Ultra. Besides this, all Galaxy S23 members come with the Expert RAW app. This feature is available within Samsung’s native camera app on all three devices.

Both devices equip a triple rear camera setup: 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. At the front, there’s a 12MP selfie snapper on both smartphones. Both devices flaunt a Dynamic AMOLED display that supports an adaptive 120Hz high refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The S23 ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options, while the S23 Plus comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options. It is worth noting that the base 128GB variant of the S23 uses a UFS 3.1 chip, while the other options have the newer USF 4.0 solution.

Like the S23 Ultra, the standard S23 and the Plus model also pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm. While the S23 6.1-inch screen draws power from a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support, the S23+’s larger 6.8-inch display gets its juice from a bigger 4,700mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available at $1,199. The Galaxy S23 will start at $799, while the S22+ will be available from $999. They all will come in four shades: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, and will be purchasable through the Samsung Store and retailers starting February 17.