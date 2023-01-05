Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G Makes All the Right Upgrades With a Cheaper Price Tag

Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G sees the light of day at CES 2023 as a successor to last year’s Galaxy A13 5G. This year, the company finally brings the dire upgrade to display with the A14 that was missing on previous-gen models — an FHD+ screen. It has a 6.5-inch LCD panel that supports a 90Hz fast refresh rate. Besides this, there are no major upgrades in terms of hardware specifications. In fact, Samsung retrains the spec sheet of the Galaxy A13 5G.

The all-new Galaxy A14 5G packs the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and ships with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For many, the 64GB storage might not be sufficient, and luckily, the phone has a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB storage card. Samsung even kept the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy A14 5G.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup that still consists of the same 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth shooters. The company refreshes the 5MP selfie snapper on the front of the Galaxy A13 5G with a 13MP front-facing camera for the Galaxy A14 5G. It boots on Android 13-based One UI Core 5.0 out of the box, and Samsung promises four years of security updates and two OS upgrades on the A14 5G.

Powering the device is the same 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 15W wired charging speed that we saw on last year’s model. Like the A13 5G, its predecessor comes only in one colorway — black. Design-wise, Samsung ditched the rounded body for a flat plastic back.

As for the price, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G retails at $199.99, which is $50 less than its predecessor’s $249.99 price tag. You can purchase it from Samsung’s official website starting on January 12th.

Source: Samsung Mobile Press