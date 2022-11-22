Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE Get Stable Android 13-Based One UI 5

After bringing it to the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has begun rolling out a stable Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the previous-generation Galaxy FE phones. It is the newest version of the Android released by Google, flavored with the latest version of the company’s software skin on the top. The Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE are the latest to jump on board the One UI 5.0 update train.

For the Galaxy S21 FE, the firmware version G990BXXU2DVK3 is available in selected markets for the device carrying model number SM-G990B. Additionally, it’s an over-the-air update with a download size of 2.3GB, bringing an October 1, 2022, security patch.

On the other hand, for the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung rolled out the G780FXXUAEVK3 update for the Exynos 990 models. The firmware update is under 2GB and includes the November security patch. Currently, it’s only available for users in Europe and Russia, but more regions could join the list in the coming days.

The One UI 5.0 update is likely the final major Android OS update for the S20 FE, released in 2020 with One UI 2.5 based on Android 10. It should probably receive a couple of security patches before Samsung sunsets the device from the update list.

After this update, you can take advantage of new features such as multitasking gestures, improved Samsung Privacy Hub, better optimization, a new way to monitor background app activity from the recent apps, and a refreshed notifications UI and lock screen customization with a new clock style, and video wallpaper, among others.

You can check if your phone has an update available by going to Settings – Software update – Download and install. If it isn’t available for you, don’t worry, it should reach all the units in the coming days.

Via: SamMobile, 2