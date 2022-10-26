Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets Stable Android 13-Based One UI 5

After multiple beta releases, the flagship series from Samsung this year finally sees a stable One UI 5 update based on Android 13. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are getting this update in Asia and Europe, and a wider release is in the pipeline.

Currently, users in South Korea, India, Italy, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Romania, and the UK are witnessing this firmware update. Regarding US availability, Verizon has announced the arrival of Android 13-based One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Both (Exynos and Snapdragon) variants of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 family, running on One UI 5 beta or stable One UI 4.1, are receiving it. The patch has a build number of S908BXXU2BVJA for Exynos models and a build number of S908EXXU2BVJA for Snapdragon units.

According to reports, the upgrade is approximately 3GB and continues to use the October 2022 security patch. Go to your phone’s settings and look for the software update page to check if the update is available for you.

This is in line with last week’s report suggesting that the Android 13-based One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series phones will start rolling out this week. After the Galaxy S22 family, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 should receive the stable version shortly.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series One UI 5

Besides the Android 13-specific features like notification permissions, new Material You color schemes, and more, the One UI 5 flavoring also brings a few Samsung additions. This includes stack widgets, improved Samsung Privacy Hub, multitasking gestures, refreshed notifications UI, and Pro Mode camera helpers.

It also adds more customization options to the lock screen with a new clock style, video wallpaper, and more. You can also heavily customize your Galaxy Watch with the Watch Face Studio.